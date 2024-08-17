The Big Picture Celebrate the 25th year of One Piece with exclusive merch from BoxLunch - jackets, jerseys, bags, and more!

Dive into The Swashbuckling Collection inspired by Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew.

Support a good cause with BoxLunch - for every $10 spent, a meal is donated to someone in need through Feeding America.

One of the best animes of all time is celebrating a huge milestone, and we’re definitely here for it! The beloved One Piece, which premiered in October 1999, is marking its 25th year of existence, and in celebration, fandom-first retailer BoxLunch has unveiled numerous goodies for fans, including jackets, jerseys, bags, and lots more, which are all currently available exclusively in-store on their official website.

Described as The Swashbuckling Collection, BoxLunch invites fans to dive into a treasure trove inspired by One Piece and with exclusive in-store and online merch that showcases fans’ love for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew. In detail, the collection features more than seventy items, including apparel, sleep, accessories, home goods, and novelty, among others. Highlights include the cozy Chopper Cardigan, dynamic Zoro and Luffy Jerseys, a stylish One Piece Bomber Jacket, and the must-have Straw Hat Crew Crossbody Bag.

According to the retail brand, this One Piece-themed collection "underscores BoxLunch’s unwavering commitment to fandom, blending contemporary designs that consumers can embrace with pride and joy." What’s more? For every $10 spent on these products, BoxLunch contributes a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships, including Feeding America.

'One Piece' Gets Another Netflix Adaptation

Since the premiere of One Piece in the nineties, over 1,100 episodes of the anime series have been aired, with a total of 21 seasons and counting. Considering its global success, a live-action Netflix series of the same name has been created with its second season already in production. Another adaptation was also announced about a year ago, and, as revealed recently, it promises to keep the essence of the manga intact, focusing on the deep themes and character development. This upcoming project is set to be adapted by Wit Studio with Masashi Koizuka directing and will stream globally on Netflix.

It was Koizuka who revealed that the One Piece remake will not be so different from the original, saying:

"Themes in the original manga is deep. Like war, or stepping in topics of race. It allows all ages of readers to ponder about it and be entertained at the same time. This is the most intriguing part of the manga, in my opinion. This is the fascination of the work. But, each of the characters have a strong background story, and they all have interesting lives they went through. Like Nami pushing Luffy, and asking for his help when she can't take it anymore. Even though it's the early part of the story, I still like it, and I don't want to change it so vastly from the original manga."

BoxLunch’s One Piece 25th Anniversary collection is available in-store and online.