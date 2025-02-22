Groups are an essential part of any anime, whether they be a collection of heroes or villains. They produce an interesting dynamic in the story and are, more often than not, a powerful force to be reckoned with. One Piece has its fair share of groups, including the Straw Hat Pirates, Seven Warlords of the Sea, and the Four Emperors of the Sea. The last two are part of the three great powers in One Piece, with the previous being the three Admirals of the Marines who protect the sea from dangerous pirates.

While there are always three at a time, there have been a total of eight confirmed admirals in One Piece. Defined by their sense of justice, every member needs strength, as they are the Marines' strongest superpowers. With so many powerful characters, this list will rank every current and former Admiral in their prime based on anime information only. It will list the rankings based on known feats, characters defeated/fought, and potential/speculation. This list will not include Monkey D. Garp since he was never a fully-fledged Admiral, even though he would be number one on this list otherwise.