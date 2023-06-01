Toei Animation has shared the original keyframe animation of an important scene from episode 1015 of One Piece. The 14-second clip showcases Monkey D. Luffy swinging one of his powerful gum-gum moves towards his latest enemy Kaido, the world's "Strongest Creature."

As the Wano Country Arc continues to intensify, Luffy and Kaido are set to go head-to-head once again in the upcoming episodes. The adventure anime is currently in what is considered in its 20th season and will air episode 1064 this Saturday on Crunchyroll. According to the preview of the episode, the anime is getting close to the major battle between Luffy and Kaido which will tell the fate of not only the emergence of Luffy as one of the powerful of The Worst Generation but also the entire country of Wano.

Just like every major arc, the anime has focused on the battles between Luffy's mighty crew and their equally skilled opponents. The last few episodes saw the intense battle between Zoro and King, while the Snipper King in Usopp returns as he is determined to survive. The Straw Hat Crew have done everything in their power to back up their captain in his dream to become the King of the Pirates.

Why Luffy Wishes To Take Down Kaido

Every opportunity Luffy gets to be a hero, even if it means giving up his own life, he will take it. When the Straw Hat Pirates first heard about the oppressed Land of Wano, the crew teamed up with Law and the Heart Pirates to infiltrate the country and take down the sea emperor Kaido. Once within the Land, Luffy witnessed the harsh conditions majority of the country lived by. Motivated to keep Ace's promise to protect O-Tama, Luffy fights Kaido to free the Land of Wano. The end of the battle will determine the future of not only the Land of Wano but the hierachy of the Pirates.

One Piece simulcast streams on Crunchyroll every Saturday.