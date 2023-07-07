No matter how many times we say it, it will always be a shock to realize that massively popular anime series One Piece has been running for over a thousand episodes. Even though the end is near for the long-running series, there’s still a good way to go since the anime adaptation is a little behind when compared to the source material. That’s why we’re bound to keep getting casting news like this one: Voice actor Michelle Rojas has landed the role of fan-favorite Yamato in the English dub.

The announcement came after Crunchyroll revealed that the English dub of the anime series is going to debut on the platform. The voice cast announcement confirms that the streaming platform is going to provide an English dub that extends until the series’ recent Want Arc, the section in which Yamato is introduced to the story. Yamato flirts with the idea of becoming a member of the Straw Hats but ultimately decides against it, ultimately becoming one of the team’s major allies.

Yamato is a recent yet wildly important addition to the One Piece cast. The character challenges their (and everyone’s) notion of gender, first by impersonating their favorite legendary samurai, then choosing to completely change their identity after feeling more and more comfortable with it. This type of character existing in a widely popular anime series is a huge step for Japanese culture, which tends to be conservative and is still pretty far behind when it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation and even depiction of female characters.

Image via Crunchyroll

RELATED: Original 'One Piece' Voice Actors Join the Live-Action Adaptation Crew

Michelle Rojas Is a Veteran in the Anime World

Rojas has a vast experience in dubbing Japanese anime characters: The actor started out with anime series like Tenchi Muyo! and Rio: Rainbow Gate, and then was featured in popular anime series like Future Diary, PSYCHO-PASS, Tokyo Ghoul and Fairy Tail. This isn’t the first time that the actor’s voice is featured in One Piece, though: Rojas voiced blue rabbit Gonbe all the way back in 2005.

The casting news is just another item in the pile of exciting stuff that One Piece fans can look forward to in 2023. Next month, the anime and manga will gain live-action form in the Netflix series that stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd and Mackenyu. The eight-episode show is set to cover the East Blue Arc, the very first in the anime series and the one in which the Straw Hats come to life.

Crunchyroll is yet to announce when the new dubbed episodes are going to debut on the platform. Netflix premieres Season 1 of One Piece on August 31. You can watch the trailer below: