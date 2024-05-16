The Big Picture Multiple seasons of One Piece will leave Netflix soon, starting with arcs like Skypiea and Water Seven.

In a surprising turn of events, multiple seasons of the beloved One Piece anime are scheduled to leave Netflix over the next few months. Since June 2020, the One Piece anime has called Netflix its streaming home, giving subscribers access to the adventures of Luffy and his crew. Over the span of almost four years, fans have enjoyed all of One Piece’s pre-time skip episodes and even new weekly episodes from the Egghead Island Arc.

Additionally, Netflix is the home of the live-action adaptation and the upcoming remake of the One Piece anime. For the first time since February 2023, there's a looming possibility that multiple seasons of One Piece will be departing Netflix between May and July 2024. The streamer will still remain the home of the live-action adaptation, though.

Which Seasons of One Piece Are Leaving Netflix?

Several seasons of One Piece are set to leave Netflix's library in the coming months. Here’s a breakdown of the episodes scheduled for departure: the TV Original 1, Sky Island: Skypiea, and Sky Island: The Golden Bell arcs will be leaving on May 22, while The Naval Fortress, The Foxy Pirate Crew, and The "Water Seven" Chapter" will depart on June 22, and Enies Lobby, CP9, and Goodbye Going Merry will be gone on July 22. Interestingly, it's also been discovered that the entirety of the East Blue Saga and Alabasta Saga is scheduled to leave Netflix in February 2025.

Will the One Piece Seasons Return to Netflix?

While the scheduled departures are concerning for fans, it’s not all doom and gloom. Rather than losing the series for good, it is likely that Netflix will renew the licenses for these seasons before they leave. However, if the seasons do leave as scheduled, fans can expect that they will return to Netflix eventually.

This situation underscores the unpredictable nature of streaming licenses and the importance of staying updated on the availability of beloved shows. One Piece fans should take this opportunity to catch up on their favorite arcs and episodes while they still can on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates on the status of One Piece on Netflix and any potential returns.

