Monkey D. Luffy's journey is finally about to continue. After going on hiatus back in October, the One Piece anime will begin airing the next part of its Egghead Arc in just a couple of weeks on April 5. To celebrate the occasion, however, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation are going all out with a big premiere weekend featuring not one, but two episodes and an 83-minute recap special to get viewers back up to speed on everything that happened in Part 1. Announced from Anime Japan in Tokyo, the event will reach fans in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America with Episode 1123 and the Egghead Arc special on April 5, followed by Episode 1124 on April 6.

The recap will have a lot to cover from the Straw Hats' arrival on the technologically advanced Egghead Island. With the world on the brink of war and the crew trying to thwart the crimes of the World Government, while still seeking the titular One Piece, they wind up on the isle where the Navy's super-genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk lives. His mysterious lab could offer answers to some of the series's long-standing questions, including the nature of the Devil Fruit, but Luffy's visit soon escalates into a full-blown international incident when a team of elite assassins is sent to take out the doctor. Leading into the next part, the arc has already featured 34 episodes with plenty more to go before the series moves on.

Part 2 will follow up with the pirates in the aftermath of their first meeting with the former villain Vegapunk, as they look to protect him and the people of the island from the full might of the World Government. Luffy will be faced with some of his strongest foes yet during the operation to save the doctor, including the returning Admiral Kizaru. The Marines will be bearing down on the crew in a battle that could shake the world to its core, and this is also only the beginning of the show's "Final Saga." Though there's still a lot of One Piece left to go, the manga's creator, Eiichiro Oda, remains hard at work trying to finally bring this journey to an end after thousands of episodes and chapters dating back to 1997. The grand seafaring tale is expected to finally reach its conclusion sometime in 2027 or 2028, with the anime sure to wrap up a few years afterward.

'One Piece' Will Have a New Streaming Home for the Latest Episodes

Image via Toei Animation

Crunchyroll will be the only platform where viewers can tune in for the premiere weekend celebration, simulcast the two new episodes, and experience the Egghead Arc recap as they air on Fuji TV. However, for the rest of the run, the anime will also be available for Netflix subscribers. The home of One Piece's live-action adaptation, which recently wrapped production on its second season, previously announced that the upcoming Part 2 will release episodes in April, though it wasn't clear if they'll be simulcast or appear a week later as has been the case for some previous shows. Whatever the case, it's another way for viewers to tune into the lore-heavy, action-packed continuation of what's been billed as one of the anime's most important arcs in its over 25-year history.

The One Piece premiere event comes to Crunchyroll in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America on April 5 and 6. Check out the new key art in the gallery above.