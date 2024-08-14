The Big Picture One Piece anime series with 1000+ episodes is getting a remake to avoid censorship and maintain original manga themes.

Director Masashi Koizuka aims to keep the essence of the manga intact, focusing on the deep themes and character development.

The live-action Netflix series adaptation of One Piece is also expanding, with new episodes being filmed in South Africa.

The One Piece anime series based on the popular Japanese manga series of the same name by Oda Eiichirō, has, since its premiere in 1999, showcased a staggering 1000 episodes and counting. A truly magical draw throughout its years, the anime has continually expanded its fanbase. A One Piece anime series remake was announced over a year ago, and fans of the pirates of the Grand Line can now begin to look forward to a fresh start to the adventures of the Straw Hats. The original anime series has been running for 25 years with parts of the brutality in Eiichirō's manga toned down on-screen. However, now that the anime series is getting a remake, it is set to avoid the censorship that somewhat plagued the original series.

The new anime adaptation of One Piece is set to be adapted by Wit Studio with director Masashi Koizuka set to helm the project. Speaking during a special presentation as part of the recent One Piece Day 2024, Koizuka revealed that the remake will not be changing "so vastly" from the original. Koizuka's comments on avoiding censorship in the anime remake read:

"Themes in the original manga is deep. Like war, or stepping in topics of race. It allows all ages of readers to ponder about it and be entertained at the same time. This is the most intriguing part of the manga, in my opinion. This is the fascination of the work. But, each of the characters have a strong background story, and they all have interesting lives they went through. Like Nami pushing Luffy, and asking for his help when she can't take it anymore. Even though it's the early part of the story, I still like it, and I don't want to change it so vastly from the original manga."

Koizuka suggests that changing the remake so much takes away from the experience and the manga's identity, and the director has plans to utilize its best parts. Koizuka elaborated further, saying:

"Deep down, I have a strong desire to utilize the best part of the manga. To do so, there will be differences between a film being incorporated with these details. It's up to us how we can fill in the gaps between the work. This is part of our identity in this project, and adds a uniqueness to The One Piece created by WIT Studio. In short, I'm confident that people who grew up with Oda-sensei's One Piece can enjoy this, and so can people seeing One Piece for their first time."

A Worthy Live-Action Series For 'One Piece'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the anime series is getting a remake, the One Piece franchise is expanding further with the record-breaking live action Netflix series adaptation of the same name. Renewed for a sophomore run after an impressive debut outing, the show has begun filming in Cape Town, South Africa. The live-action series stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for the One Piece remake series. The live-action One Piece series is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

One Piece (1999) Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the greatest treasure ever, known as the "One Piece." Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Akemi Okamura , Laurent Vernin , Tony Beck , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda

Watch on Netflix