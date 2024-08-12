The Big Picture One Piece remake teases a lighter, hand-drawn animation with a different tone.

The remake will be directed by Masashi Koizuka, written by Taku Kishimoto.

The goal is to adapt to new screens, attract new audiences, and start with East Blue Saga.

It's been almost a year since the One Piece anime series remake was announced, so it's high time that fans found out a little more about it. This weekend a few updates came from the One Piece Day livestream, which celebrated the legacy of the manga and anime series created by Eiichiro Oda. During the livestream, a teaser art from the new Netflix series and its staff were unveiled. Netflix is yet to unveil a release window for the series.

The teaser art suggests that the One Piece remake will be a more delicate approach to the story, with a lighter tone and hand-drawn animation that allude to early versions of storyboards. It wouldn't be surprising if the new One Piece series differed immensely from the flagship show, since the original title is still running and has recently passed the whopping 1,000 episode mark.

The One Piece anime remake will be directed by Masashi Koizuka, who previously helmed episodes from massively popular anime series Attack on Titan. Hideaki Abe will serve as assistant director after working on the animation department of titles like Batman Ninja and My Hero Academia. The screenplays will be written by Taku Kishimoto, who is best known for writing episodes of popular anime series such as Fruits Basket and Haikyu!!. The studio responsible for handling the animation is WIT, which recently worked on Spy X Family and Suicide Squad Isekai.

Why Are They Making a One Piece Remake?

Both fans and non-fans of One Piece might wonder why Netflix would put out a new series about Luffy and his friends while the original anime is still running and the live-action version has just kicked off. According to the new One Piece team, one of the reasons for the remake is to adapt the story to new 16:9 screens. Back when it first premiered in 1999, the aspect ratio of the episodes was 4:3 — which means that it doesn't look too great in modern TV screens. Additionally, the One Piece remake has the goal of attracting new audiences to the franchise, since the long-running original series looks too intimidating to start with its massive episode count.

The One Piece remake is slated to start ist story in the East Blue Saga, the same one that viewers checked out in the live-action and original manga series. We're yet to know if the new series is going to go as far as the original one or just replace the older-style episodes. We'll find out more about it once Netflix releases trailers and more information on the series.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for the One Piece remake series.

One Piece (1999) Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the greatest treasure ever, known as the "One Piece." Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Akemi Okamura , Laurent Vernin , Tony Beck , Kazuya Nakai Seasons 1 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda

watch on netflix