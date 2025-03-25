The One Piece franchise is still ongoing. More manga volumes are still being published. The anime is currently in its 21st season, and Netflix will be releasing its second season of its live-action series. All of this doesn't stop the franchise from churning out more content, as it was recently reported that a spin-off series, Koisuru ONE PIECE (aka One Piece in Love), will be coming out this year.

According to Comicbook.com, Koisuru ONE PIECE was announced during AnimeJapan 2025. It will be based on the manga series of the same name. The show will be released on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in Japan this April. Toei Animation shared a visual poster featuring new characters that will star in this show.

Written by Daiki Ihara, Koisuru ONE PIECE is a spin-off first published in 2018. It follows a group of three high school students, whose names are similar to the Straw Hats pirates in the original anime, and form a fan club dedicated to the original franchise. It was reported that Yū Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya will be directing the series, and Toei Animation will animate it. According to Anime News Network, Ryōsuke Kanemoto (Little Witch Academia), Ayane Sakura (Sakamoto Days), and Yūichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen) will star in this anime series.

What is 'One Piece' About?

Image via Toei Animation

One Piece is one of the biggest anime franchisees, and it is still ongoing to this day. Created by Eiichiro Oda and first published in 1997, there are over 100 manga volumes and over 1000 episodes spanning 21 seasons. The series follows the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Monkey D. Luffy, whose goal is to find the One Piece, the treasure that used to belong to Pirate King Gol D. Roger. The franchise received multiple accolades throughout its runtime, including a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "The most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

In 2023, Netflix released the live-action adaptation of the popular anime series. Oda was hands-on in the show's production to ensure the adaptation stayed faithful to the source material. Season 1 was highly praised by fans and critics alike, receiving a certified fresh critics' score of 86% and a high average audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also won two Children's and Family Emmy Awards in 2025 for "Choreography and Stunts: Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program" and "Music: Outstanding Original Song for a Children’s and Young Teen Program." It has been confirmed that a second Season is in the works, introducing new cast members to star in the show. A release date has yet to be announced.

