The new One Piece, episode 1071 "Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear Five" teases the Straw Hat Pirate in a new powerful form. Luffy's powers seem to awaken as he takes up the new Gear Five form shocking his allies and enemies.

The 30-second clip showcases the transformation of the Straw Hat captain into an all white figure with a huge scary grin on his face. The power change comes after Luffy appeared to be taken down in the last episode during his battle against Kaido, the world's "Strongest Creature" and ruler over the Land of Wano. All hope had been lost for the 20-year revolution as the leader had been taken down by the former Emperor. However, the upcoming episode's preview has lifted spirits as the legend of Nika may appear to be true and will possibly bring an end to Kaido and his army.

The Straw Hat Pirates seem to be a step closer to their mission, liberating the people of Wano. They've partnered with the Heart Pirates, Kozuki Family, and Mink Tribe to take down Kaido, one of the powerful figures of the Four Emperors. As the crews secretly arrive at the Land of Wano, they are faced with the harsh realities most of its citizens face. Those who live outside the city face starvation and are often treated poorly by those who report ot Kaido. Angered by this, Luffy makes it his mission to help liberate the people and reinstate the Kozuki Family as rulers.

Who And What Is Nika?

Nika, also referred to as the Sun God or Warrior of Liberation, is a mythical warrior with specific traits such as lanky limbs and flame-shaped hair. The powers of such warrior live in those who consume the Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit, which is currently believed to be in Luffy. As Luffy, faces his most difficult battle yet, such powers are awakened as he takes up his Gear Five form resembling the legendary warrior of Nika.

One Piece, episode 1071, "Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear Five" streams Saturday, August 5 on Crunchyroll. In the meantime check out the episode preview below: