So...you wanna watch One Piece, huh? As in, all of One Piece? Well, we can't blame you, as One Piece really is one of the best anime shows ever made. Plus, it's also one of the most accessible, being available on several different streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and more. That said, the statement of "watching One Piece" is far easier said than done, as it is one of the longest and longest-running anime shows ever created.

For newcomers to the show, you might be thinking to yourself, "Come on, how long can it possibly be? 100? 200? Surely no more than 500, right?" Try well over a thousand episodes of content and counting, as the series is still providing new episodes to this very day. Watching the epic tale of Monkey D. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka) and his crew of pirates unfold is about as tricky as finding the fictional treasure they're looking for (which they still haven't found, by the way). Regardless, while the anime series has always had its fans, there has been renewed interest following the buzz around Netflix's big-budget live-action adaptation, which at $18 million per episode, is one of the most expensive shows ever made.

Though this may seem like a frivolous task to some, we here at Collider never shy away from a challenge. Rather than being comprised of seasons, One Piece consists of sagas and arcs made up of episodes within those sagas. Read below to find out how you can watch every (yes, every) One Piece arc in order. Keep in mind we won't be covering any of the OVAs or the movies. Many are either difficult to find or do not yet feature a dub or sub-version. This article will be long enough with just the main show alone.

East Blue Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Romance Dawn Arc (Episodes 1-3)

The ever-growing story of One Piece begins with the Romance Dawn Arc, which kickstarts the original East Blue Saga. We quickly meet our main protagonist of, Monkey D. Luffy - a naive young man who wants to be King of the Pirates and find the elusive One Piece treasure. Oh, and he also ate an artifact known as a "Devil Fruit," allowing Luffy to stretch his body miraculously. An aspiring captain in need of a crew, Luffy spends this first trilogy trying to recruit Roronoa Zoro (Kazuya Nakai) - a skilled pirate hunter with a unique dueling style.

Orange Town Arc (Episodes 4-8)

After convincing Zoro to join him, Luffy sets sail for Orange Town in search of a navigator. Upon arrival, they see the town has been taken over by the insane clown pirate, Captain Buggy (Shigeru Chiba). Luffy finds a navigator for his crew in Nami (Akemi Okamura) - a master thief obsessed with building her wealth and finding treasure.

Syrup Village Arc (Episodes 9-18)

The next member of Luffy's crew becomes a liar with a heart of gold named Usopp (Kappei Yamaguchi). Though Usopp lacks any piracy experience, his determination to help expose a butler masquerading as a deadly pirate proves him a worthy ally for Luffy's team. Plus, their helping of Usopp leads to the crew finally getting their bona fide ship.

Baratie Arc (Episodes 19-30)

Named after a floating restaurant, the Baratie Arc sees Luffy and the crew gain one more member before setting off for "The Grand Line" - the legendary location where the One Piece treasure is believed to be. Knowing they'll need food for this journey, they find a cook in Sanji (Hiroaki Hirata) - a cool-as-ice sous-chef who falls head over heels in love with Nami.

Arlong Arc (Episodes 31-44)

After getting separated from Nami during the events during the Baratie Arc, the protagonist find she has been recruited by the Arlong - a dreaded fish-human hybrid with a thirst for violence. Ultimately, Nami is rescued, and the Straw Hat crew is officially formed.

Loguetown Arc (Episodes 45 and 48-53)

Now with enough crew members to begin this quest properly, the Straw Hat crew is ready to make their way to the grand line. Before embarking on that multi-year quest, they head to where Gold Roger (Chikao Ôtsuka), the Pirate King who hid the One Piece treasure, was born and died. Unfortunately for the heroes, they're in for quite a surprise when Captain Buggy catches up to them, hell-bent on revenge for his humiliation in Orange Town.

Buggy's Crew Adventure Chronicles Arc (Episodes 46-47)

In a change of pace for the East Blue Saga, One Piece takes a few episodes to explore what Buggy and his crew got up to following Orange Town and how they got to Loguetown to face Luffy again.

Warship Island Arc (Episodes 54-61) *Filler*

Some arcs in the One Piece series are not based on the original Manga and are made only for the series. The Warship Island arc is one of those storylines, showing Luffy and his crew helping an endangered sea serpent called a Sennenryu. Filler arcs like this are still enjoyable watches, but can ultimately be skipped in favor of the main content.

Arabasta Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Reverse Mountain Arc (Episodes 62-63)

The arc that star of the Arabasta Saga is even shorter than the Romance Dawn Arc, being only two episodes long. It's significant, though as the Reverse Mountain is the treacherous entryway into the Grand Line. Not only do the Straw Hats meet a fearsome giant whale, but they also see that they have a duo of bounty hunters on their tale.

Whiskey Peak Arc (Episodes 64-67)

After passing the Reverse Mountain and gaining a Log Pose (a compass-like device to help navigate the Grand Line), the Straw Hat crew arrive at Whiskey Peak. The island seems to be home to the Tortuga of the One Piece universe, functioning as a safe haven for pirates. That's how it appears on the surface, but there's much more to the mysterious island.

Diary of Koby-Meppo Arc (Episodes 68-69)

The following two episodes reunite audiences with Helmeppo (Kôichi Nagano) and Koby (Mika Doi) - two minor characters who appeared back in the Romance Dawn arc. The Diary depicts the two polar opposite personalities as they train to become noble Marines.

Little Garden Arc (Episodes 70-77)

Circling back to Luffy and the Straw Hat crew, their next stop in the Grand Line is an island home to two giants locked in combat. They also have a proper battle with the hunters tracking them, known as Baroque Works, who seek to collect the hefty bounty on Luffy.

Drum Island Arc (Episodes 78-91)

The Drum Island Arc adds the first new crew member to the Straw Hats for the first time since the Baratie Arc, and its the strangest addition yet. When Nami gets sick, the Straw Hats desperately search for someone to heal her. They find one in a talking, anthropomorphic reindeer of all things named Tony Tony Chopper (Ikue Ôtani).

Arabasta Arc (Episodes 92-130)

Yes, it's confusing that there is an arc called the Arabasta Arc inside the Arabasta Saga, but that's only because this is the most significant arc. This comes after the Straw Hats learn that Baroque Works is seeking insight into a war in the province of Arabasta, with the puppet master of this act of warmongering being led by the mysterious Mr. 0 (Ryûzaburô Ôtomo). The Straw Hats also get another crew member in, archaeologist Nico Robin (Yuriko Yamaguchi).

Post-Arabasta Arc (Episodes 131-135) *Filler*

Another filler arc that can be skipped, the Post-Arabasta arc largely centers on some solo anthology stories of most of the Straw Hat crew.

Sky Island Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Goat Island Arc (Episodes 136-138) *Filler*

The Sky Island Saga begins with...another filler arc. This one sees Luffy and his crew meet a goat guy. Okay.

Ruluka Island Arc (Episodes 139-143) *Filler*

Oh, for the love of- another filler arc? Come on, let's get back to the stories that matter! Basically, all you need to know is that the Marines are hunting the now-infamous Straw Hats.

Jaya Arc (Episodes 144-152)

That's more like it. The Jaya Arc finally starts the Sky Island Saga properly. When Luffy and the Straw Hats are confused by the Log Pose's directions (which seem to be pointing up), they discover the answer is the compass is leading them to a island floating in the sky. The Straw Hats meet new friends, new enemies, and even Blackbeard (Akio Otsuka) himself.

Skypiea Arc (Episodes 153-195)

Luffy and his crew discover the location and method of reaching the Sky Island rather quickly. Much like Arabasta, the island is in a war-torn state, all being orchestrated by a malevolent madman who claims to be a god, going by Enel (Toshiyujji Morikawa).

G-8 Arc (Episodes 196-206) *Filler*

While technically another filler arc, the G-8 Arc at least functions as an epilogue to the Skypiea Arc. After Luffy and the crew crash-land on the Earth, they find themselves in the custody of the Marines in their base and desperately need an escape.

Water 7 Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Long Ring Long Land Arc (Episodes 207-219)

The next saga begins with some of the Straw Hats most troublesome foes yet, the aptly named Foxy Pirates. Now that the Straw Hats are recognized pirates, they are challenged to participate in a Davy Back Fight. If they lose this historic challenge, Luffy may lose some of his trusted crew mates.

Ocean's Dream Arc (Episodes 220-224) *Filler*

Another filler arc, but an interesting one since it's based on one of the One Piece video games.

Foxy's Return Arc (Episodes 225-228)

After being an enemy in the Long Ring Long Land Arc, Captain Foxy (Bin Shimada) returns as a begrudging ally in Foxy's Return. The Straw Hat's assist him in reclaiming his stolen ship.

Water 7 Arc (Episodes 229-263)

The Staw Hats' signature ship, the Going Merry, is badly damaged at the start of the Water 7 Arc. It needs repairs immediately, and the province of Water 7 may have just what they're looking for. They even find someone who will eventually be a personal shipwright for the crew in crime lord Franky (Kazuki Yao), though that won't happen until a later arc. Until then, the rest of the Straw Hat crew begin to become at odds with each other, and one member even goes missing.

Enies Lobby Arc (Episodes 264-290, 293-302, and 304-312)

Image via Crunchyroll

That crew member who went missing was Robin, who, along with Franky, was kidnapped and taken to the isle of Enies Lobby. The culprit behind this is the World Government. As their title implies, they are the "Evil Empire" of the One Piece universe and are essentially the franchise's overarching antagonists. The aftermath officially makes Luffy public enemy number one to the nefarious regime.

Boss Luffy Historical Special Arc (Episodes 291-292, 303, and 406-407)

A standalone, non-canon adventure, the Boss Luffy Historical Special Arc is set in an alternate universe where Luffy and his companions exist in a Feudal Japan-inspired world.

Post-Enies Lobby Arc (Episodes 313-325)

The epilogue to the Enies Lobby Arc sees Franky indebted to the Straw Hat crew for saving his life. Not only does he repair the Going Merry, but he also officially joins the crew. Meanwhile, Luffy has a surprising reunion with Helmeppo, Kody, and his own grandfather, Monkey D. Garp (Hiroshi Naka).

Thriller Bark Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Ice Hunter Arc (Episodes 326-335) *Filler*

Thriller Bark is one of the show's shortest sagas, and it begins with another filler arc in the Ice Hunter Arc. This essentially shows how Luffy and his crew get to the Florian Triangle - a hazardous part of the ocean.

Chopper Man Special (Episode 336) *Filler*

Another standalone story, the Chopper Man Special, tells another alternate storyline about Tony Tony Chopper, who becomes a superhero and gets the spotlight as a crime-fighting vigilante.

Thriller Bark Arc (Episodes 337-381)

Thriller Bark stays true to its name by being something of horror storyline. Luffy and the crew become the unwitting victims of a being capable of weaponizing their own shadows against them, trapping them on the remarkably spooky island. They eventually beat the demon, and even get a new crew member, this time being the goofy-go-lucky musician skeleton Brook (Chō).

Spa Island Arc (Episodes 382-384)

After a spooky adventure in the Thriller Bark Arc, the Straw Hat crew take a much needed break on the leisurely Spa Island.

Summit War Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Sabaody Archipelago Arc (Episodes 385-405)

As we reach the halfway point of the series, Luffy and the Straw Hat crew have also conquered at least half of the notorious Grand Line. This has not gone unnoticed by the world's bounty hunters and the World Government, who seek to stop Luffy from getting to the New World at any cost. Another foe they've attracted is an old one from their past named Kuma (Hideyuki Hori), who kickstarted the new saga by defeating Luffy and sending him to another island.

Amazon Lily Arc (Episodes 408-417)

The other island that Luffy is sent to is Amazon Lily, and it could not be worse place for the pirate captain. It's a place 100% populated by women, and Luffy has to figure a way out of it if he hopes to reunite with his crew.

Straw Hat's Separation Serial Arc (Episodes 418-421 and 453-456)

If you're wondering what the rest of the Straw Hat crew got up to when they were separated from their captain, the Star Hat's Separation Serial Arc fills in the gaps until the next chapter.

Impel Down Arc (Episodes 422-425 and 430-452)

While still on his own, Luffy learns that his brother, Portgas D. Ace (Toshio Furukawa) has been taken prisoner in the Impel Down prison. With the help of some of the allies he made while on Amazon Lily, Luffy tracks down the location of his brother to try and save him. Unfortunately for our hero, Ace has already been shipped to another location.

Little East Blue Arc (Episodes 426-429)

A prequel to the feature film One Piece Film: Strong World, the Little East Blue Arc is only essential if you want more context on said movie.

Marineford Arc (Episodes 457-489)

Image via Crunchyroll

The Marineford Arc depicts the all-out war between One Piece's main heroes and villains. The Straw Hats, the rival pirate crews, the World Government, and more are all vying for control of the oceans. All this occurs while Luffy is trying to find the true location of his missing brother.

Post-War Arc (Episodes 490-491 and 493-516)

The climactic battle at Marineford led to casualties on all sides. This includes the tragic death of Ace, leading to a rare moment where the typically cocky Luffy is humbled and scared by the future challenges that he and his crew may face. They take the end of this arc to mourn their losses and plan their next move.

Toriko Crossover 1 (Episode 492)

In an attempt to excite the new anime adaptation of Toriko, Shonen-Jump had the idea for a two-part crossover episode. Keep in mind that this is the second part while the first part is the pilot episode of Toriko.

Fish-Man Island Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Return to Sabaody Arc (Episodes 517-522)

Congratulations! If you've made it this far, you've officially crossed the halfway point of the One Piece story (as of now). That said, things are only just getting started. The Return to Sabaody Arc takes place two years after the Post-War Arc, and the Straw Hat Crew have largely gone their separate ways since then. After recuperation, fate unites them on Sabaody once again, and they must now face the dangers of the Grand Line again.

Fish-Man Island Arc (Episodes 523-541 and 543-574)

The first stop on the Straw Hats' new adventure? None other than the home of the dreaded Fish-Men - the same species of mutants that Luffy and the crew tangled with during the Arlong Arc. This time however, the mythology and motivations of the Fish-Men are explored much more profoundly, showing why they feel cheated by the humans and think they should be revered as a superior race.

Toriko Crossover 2 (Episode 542)

One Piece and Toriko crossover again for a second special, which would not be the first or last time the shows would converge.

Dressrosa Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Z's Ambition Arc (Episodes 575-578) *Filler*

Another filler arc where Luffy and the crew tangle with more Marines as a set up for One Piece Film: Z.

Punk Hazard Arc (Episodes 579-589 and 591-625)

The Straw Hats have officially entered the New World, but now their problems are only beginning. With the World Government still hot on their tail, the crew finds a battle-ridden island overseen by a mad scientist who seeks to use the heroes for his own dastardly desires.

Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover (Episode 590)

The next Shonen-Jump crossover is the greatest one yet. Not only do the characters of One Piece reunite with the Toriko cast, but they also fight alongside the legendary Dragon Ball franchise figures.

Caesar Retrieval Arc (Episodes 626-628)

This miniature sub-arc explores how Caesar Clown (Ryūsei Nakao), the Punk Hazard Arc's main villain, escaped captivity and got back to causing trouble.

Dressrosa Arc (Episodes 629-746)

The Dressroas Saga concludes with the Dressroas Arc. Following the hectic event of the Punk Hazard Arc, the crew seek to overthrow the vile king of Dressrosa island. Little do they know, the various forces of the World Government pursuing them are getting very close.

Whole Cake Island Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Silver Mine Arc (Episodes 747-750)

Luffy finds himself the victim of a kidnapping by a rival band of pirates and now looks for a way to escape a valuable silver mine.

Zou Arc (Episodes 751-779)

Sanji and several other crew members of the Straw Hat crew were separated from the rest of the group, ending up on the island of Zou. When Luffy and the rest of the gang find them on the island, they see that they've predictably landed in another geo-political struggle that needs resolving.

Marine Rookie Arc (Episodes 780-782)

The gang is now back together. Sanji and some of the other crew members raid a Marine base to gather food for their journey's next leg.

Whole Cake Island Arc (Episodes 783-877)

Imae via Crunchyroll

The Straw Hat crew arrive at Whole Cake Island, where they aim to defeat one of the dreaded Four Emperors of the pirate kingdom, Big Mom (Mami Koyama). In doing so, Luffy begins a path to become one of the Four Emperors himself. This places him in an elite club alongside Blackbeard, Buggy, and Luffy's inspiration and mentor, Shanks (Shūichi Ikeda).

Levely Arc (Episodes 878-889)

The Levely Arc showcases the aftermath of the defeat of Big Mom. Not only does this increase the Straw Hat's reputation among the ocean's pirates, but also increases Luffy's notoriety with the World Government.

Wano Country Saga

Image via Toei Animation

Wano Country Arc (Episodes 890-894, 897-906, 908-1028), and 1031-Present)

We're not officially caught up to the present of the anime series (though there are a few filler arcs and specials below). The current saga sees the Straw Hat crew's greatest conflict yet. How does it end? The only way to find that out now is to read the Manga, which has progressed the story a bit further.

Cidre Guild Arc (Episodes 895-896) *Filler*

During the events of Wano Country, Luffy tangles with another group of bounty hunters in another filler arc.

20th Anniversary Special (Episode 907) *Filler*

To celebrate 20 years of One Piece, Toei Animation released a special prequel episode to commemorate the impressive milestone.

Uta's Past Arc (Episodes 1029-1030) *Filler*

As the name of the Arc implies, this section of the series explores the origins of Uta (Kaori Nazuka) - the musically inclined adopted daughter of Shanks.

The Story of One Piece is Nearing Its End with the Final Saga

Now that we've chronicled the story of One Piece so far, is there even an endgame for the long-running series, or will it continue for another 20 years? Thankfully, this massive story is set to reach it's conclusion with what is being appropriately dubbed "The Final Saga," beginning with the "Egghead Arc". The story is only just starting in the Manga, and the anime adaptation will not be far behind.

