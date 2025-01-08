Throughout 1122 episodes (as of now), One Piece's strongest pirates have flaunted a bunch of extremely potent attacks. There has always been something special in the decisive battles, which have left a lasting impact on the fanbase. For instance, during a fierce clash between Kaido and Luffy, the protagonist awakened his devil fruit as Gear 5, proving his might. Meanwhile, the so-called old geezer, Monkey D. Garp, turned out to be an even match for Admiral rank Aokiji.

Though the Devil Fruits have executed pivotal roles in realizing the rugged attacks, the characters without Devil Fruit power have utilized the mysterious type of energy called Haki. Despite the enhanced powers bestowed by the devil fruits, some of the non-devil fruit users have triumphed in overpowering devil fruit users. Indeed, it appears that Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is not about muscle power but about willpower and perspective to fulfill the dream. These are the strongest attacks that have been featured in One Piece, ranked by their might and cool factor.

One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Creator Eiichiro Oda Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Akemi Okamura , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Kazuki Yao , Chō Seasons 20

10 Kuzan's Ice Age

Episode 227: "Marine High Admiral Aokiji! The Threat of the Greatest Power"

Image via Toei Animation

Kuzan, also known as Aokiji, was one of the Marine Admirals, boasting heavy powers bestowed by Hie Hie no Mi devil fruit that allows the user to manipulate ice. Though he may appear more of a chill guy, his patience should not be taken for granted, especially when fulfilling his job. For instance, Kuzan went toe-to-toe against the legendary hero of the Marines, Garp, and eventually triumphed in preventing Garp from escaping the egghead island.

In episode 227 of One Piece, Kuzan demonstrated a deadly attack, freezing a sea monster in an instant. Mostly, devil fruit users are prone to water, but the same is not the case for Aokiji. He can freeze the entire sea or part of the sea with his attack, Ice Age. A similar frame was showcased in episode 225; Kuzan turned water into ice and traveled upon it on a bicycle.

9 Trafalgar Law's Shock WIlle

Episode 1056: "A Countercharge! Law and Kid's Return-Attack Combination"

Image via Toei Animation

The Wano Country Arc in One Piece significantly shaped the whole storyline and powerhouses. This arc witnessed the awakening of three potent devil fruits: Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi, Kid's Jiki Jiki no Mi, and Law's Ope Ope no Mi. For his part, Trafalgar Law utilized his devil fruit to showcase his most powerful offensive technique, Shock Wille.

Law coats his sword with energy and thrusts it into the target's body within his ROOM. Though the penetration is painless, the electric shockwaves he sends cause immense pain. Since Shock Wille deals damage after piercing, it appears the ability is capable of bypassing the armament haki.

8 Magellan's Venom Demon

Episode 450: "The Jailbreak Team Driven Into a Corner - Forbidden Move 'Venom Demon'"

Image via Toei Animation

The Doku Doku no Mi is a special paramecia-type of devil fruit that grants a user the ability to produce and manipulate different types of poison. Using this devil fruit, the Warden of Impel Down, Magellan, could transform himself into a gigantic, humanoid creature made entirely of his potent and corrosive poison.

This venomous figure moves on the whims of Magellan and spreads the toxins on its way. It's a nearly unfathomable line of defense, as mere inhalation is capable of paralyzing the enemy. Though the venom demon is a deadly attack, Magellan has to be careful when employing it, as it can devastate allies. Magellan used Venom Demon in Impel Down against Luffy and a group of prisoners attempting to escape.

7 Big Mom's Ikoku

Episode 757: "A Threat Descends - The Beasts Pirates, Jack!"

Image via Toei Animation

The captain of the Big Mom pirates, Charlotte Linlin, AKA Big Mom, was among the four emperors of the sea. One of the strongest pirates, ruling the New World and owning one of the four Poneglyphs, Big Mom was indeed a force to be reckoned with. Her Soru Soru no Mi devil fruit enabled her to manipulate souls, creating Prometheus, Zeus, and Napolean.

By swirling Napolean (her sword), Big Mom summoned devastating repetitive shockwaves powerful enough to pierce through the mountains. She demonstrated this attack during her fight on Onigashima island. Given her enormous size, Big Mom could've been an easy target for long-range attackers. But, with Ikoku, she could heavily injure targets that are not directly in her range.

6 Donquixote Doflamingo's Bird Cage

Episode 677: "The Bird Cage is Activated"

Image via Toei Animation

Only a few One Piece villains have garnered the fanbase's respect despite indulging in evil deeds, and Donquixote Doflamingo is one. Doflamingo, infamously known as Joker in the underworld, was one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. In his fierce clash with Luffy, the One Piece viewers came across a few new attacks in the anime world, among which one was the Bird Cage.

By utilizing the Ito Ito no Mi devil fruit, Donquixote Doflamingo summoned a Bird Cage, a massive dome-like structure made of razor-sharp strings capable of slicing anything that comes within its boundaries. Doflamingo was able to keep things intact with Bird Cage, along with fighting Luffy and Law.

5 Blackbeard's Black Hole

Episode 486: "The Show Begins! Blackbeard’s Plot Is Revealed!"

Image via Toei Animation

Almost all the powerful attacks in One Piece revolve around Haki or devil fruits. For instance, Shanks' Divine Departure is pure Haki-infused, while Luffy's Gear 5 is a devil fruit bestowment. Though devil fruit powers are terrifying, one character appears to be unaffected by them: Marshall D. Teach. Blackbeard manifests the mysterious powers of Yami Yami no Mi, which negates all the possible powers of any devil fruit.

Blackbeard's Black Hole spreads the area of darkness around him, pulling everything within its radius into a void-like space. This area behaves like a black hole by exerting immense gravitational force on the target. The power is not just limited to living beings but also includes large buildings and landscapes. Blackbeard rendered Ace's powers invalid and captured him using the Black Hole. As of now, there are no witnessed breakthroughs that have escaped this dreadful capture.

4 Kaido's Flame Bagua

Episode 1076: "The Strongest Creature – Kaido’s Formidable Power!"

Image via Toei Animation

Oda has admitted Kaido's powers and resilience to deem him the strongest pirate: "If it's 1v1, always bet on Kaido." In the New World, Kaido emerged as the toughest character, which pushed the pirates from the worst generation to their limits. For reference, it was the combined efforts of Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Law, and Killer that tired Kaido, and Luffy's eventual awakening dealt the final blow.

Among the powers of Kaido, Shoryu: Kaen Hakke or Rising Dragon: Flame Bagua could be considered the most threatening one. This attack release strikes in the form of a shockwave, coated with Advanced Conqueror's Haki and Advanced Armament Haki. This power could be considered a perfect mixture of devil fruit, haki, and raw strength. Kaido uses Flame Bagua against Luffy on the rooftop of Onigashima.

3 Shanks' Divine Departure

Episode 1112: "Clash! Shanks vs. Eustass Kid"

Image via Toei Animation

Perhaps Shanks, one of the Emperors of the Sea, is among the few main characters who are yet to demonstrate his real power. Shanks is quite popular among the fanbase, sharing similar traits as those of Straw Hat Pirates. This is evident from episode 1112 of One Piece, where Shanks' Divine Departure mercilessly shattered the Kid Pirates' ship. Despite the crew asking for mercy, Shanks single-handedly defeated Kid and Killer.

Divine Departure is a similar attack used by Gol D. Roger against Whitebeard, which appears to be a haki-infused sword blow. This attack releases a massive strike of the haki shockwave, dealing tremendous damage to the target. Also, it is important to note that it was the combination of Shanks' Advanced Conqueror's Haki and sheer muscle power that enabled Shanks to overpower Kid Pirates in a single strike. One Piece already has some of the most epic fights in anime, and whenever Shanks appears, it's clear to see why.

2 Newgate's Gekishin

Episode 461: "The Beginning Of The War! Ace And Whitebeard's Past!"

Image via Toei

Edward Newgate, or Whitebeard, was the strongest man alive, wielding the powers of Gura Gura no Mi, with the ability to create powerful earthquake waves. Sengoku acknowledged the power of Newgate and stated that the shockwaves were potent enough to destroy the world itself.

While executing the attack, Whitebeard holds the air with his devil fruit, and the cracking releases seismic shockwaves, which can travel through any medium, including air. Gekishin can slash the ground, hit a target, or cause tsunamis. To give an idea of the power of Gekishin, it defeated a giant with a single blow and dealt heavy damage to Admiral Akainu.

1 Luffy's Gear 5

Episode 1071: "Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear 5"

Image via Toei Animation

As of now, the greatest awakening of the devil fruit is of the series' protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy awakened Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit in a clash against Kaido, which indeed is an overpowered ability, offering near-limitless power. Unlike other awakened devil fruits that only affect the surroundings, Gomu Gomu no Mi even impacts the living creatures.

Gear 5 offers quite absurd qualities, like inflating himself into a giant or allowing the incoming attacks to bounce away. By employing the enhanced rubber powers in Gear 5, Luffy delivered outstanding moves like Bajrang Gun, which is Luffy's punch, as big as a whole island. With such a mighty attack, Luffy was able to defeat Kaido, cementing Gear 5 as One Piece's strongest attack—thus far, anyway.

NEXT: 'One Piece's 10 Deepest Quotes, Ranked