The Big Picture One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island is a standout film in the franchise, delving into themes of grief, death, and sacrifice.

The movie starts off lighthearted but takes a dark turn, using horror-inspired elements to create a sense of fear and tension.

This film explores the vulnerability of the series' main character, Luffy, and forces him to confront the prospect of death, adding emotional depth to the story.

Inarguably one of the most iconic offerings of Japanese animation as a medium, One Piece is a behemoth of a franchise that has gone on to produce over 1,000 episodes, which is why it’s all the more surprising that its darkest moment didn’t come from the series at all, but the theatrically released spin-off feature film One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (the 6th feature film of the franchise). Naturally, this begs several questions regarding the continuity of the series, but the only thing that’s important to remember is that in addition to a lifetime’s worth of episodes to catch up on, there’s an additional 15 theatrically released feature films that deviate from the central narrative and are technically non-canon, even if the master creator Eiichiro Oda himself had a hand in getting some of the latest (such as One Piece: Red) off the ground. While some can certainly be considered filler (and this guide here will help you ascertain which episodes can be avoided), many offer an opportunity for new creators to deliver their take on these iconic characters, sometimes pushing the boundaries of what the series is capable of.

With Netflix’s own adaptation hitting homes everywhere on August 31, it’s time to look back on the best times other artists got a chance to craft their own One Piece story. Usually when discussing the great One Piece movies, 2012’s One Piece Film: Z dominates the conversation for its introduction of an antagonist that stands just as tall as some of the series’ best (literally and figuratively, some of these characters are huge in stature). Indeed, One Piece is heralded for its ability to combine the darker aspects of its storyline (that includes elements of slavery, genocide, self-harm, and so much more) with the ever-optimistic protagonists at its center, which means its villains are just as iconic as its heroes. But Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island pushes that villainous standard to a new level, as Mamoru Hosoda (the director of Belle, the Oscar-nominated Mirai, and critical-darling Wolf Children) opted to craft a horror film of a much darker tone, directing one of the anime’s first forays into themes of grief, death, and sacrifice that the series would come to revisit time-and-time again.

What Makes 'One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island' So Special?

Image via Toei Company

One has to wonder if Hosoda saw 1998’s Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island and opted to give the One Piece franchise the same aged-up horror-centric approach. The secret to Baron Omatsuri’s impact comes from its succinct juxtaposition. Set prior to the Water 7 arc (evident by the lack of crew members Franky and Brook), the first half of the film plays out exactly how you’d expect from watching the most standard of One Piece’s filler arcs as the legendary Straw Hat Pirates are lured to the titular secret island with the promise of a festival for pirates, only to discover that before enjoying themselves they must complete the Baron’s (Akio Ōtsuka) Trials of Hell. To their further surprise, the trials are pretty goofy, including competitions such as giant goldfish-catching, ring-tossing, and cooking. However, throughout the first half, hints of a mystery start to present themselves, even if the color palette is composed mostly of sunshine and rainbows, with much of the action reliant on the Straw Hats’ lovable squabbling.

It's only when the film reaches its midpoint that the color palette becomes entirely inverted, taking on a dark, almost negative quality that reveals this weirdo paradise for the hell that it really is. It doesn’t necessarily feature any jump scares, but offers some horrific imagery in the form of traumatized expressions, menacing shadows, an emphasis on silence, and withering zombie-like faces that look like they come straight out of Barefoot Gen’s animated interpretation of the bombing of Hiroshima. It’s eventually revealed that the island’s inhabitants are all hollow recreations of Baron Omatsuri’s lost crew members that he’s manifested through the Lily Carnation, a flower capable of simulating resurrection. The Baron regularly lures pirates to his island in an attempt to make them suffer the same fate that he did: eternal loneliness as a result of his crew’s death. It’s a theme that lies at the emotional core of the One Piece mythos, which is why it’s the strongest example of a standalone film that captures the spirit of its source material in full.

'One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island' Channels Its Horror Through Mixed Media

Image via Toei Company

While the Scooby-Doo influence is apparent even in some of the film’s more cartoonish moments through its use of the Freleng Door Gag (named after Warner Bros. director Friz Freleng for his popularization of it), Baron Omatsuri also owes a fair bit to another Cartoon Network classic: Courage the Cowardly Dog. The fact that it’s an animated horror film is one thing, but one look at the images for the third and final entries of this list of scariest Courage moments tells you that one of the strongest tools that a cartoon horror has in its arsenal is the use of multiple styles of clashing animation. While the majority of Baron Omatsuri is drawn in Hosoda’s playful and distinct style of anime (incorporating his trademark loosely outlined, squiggly character movements to emphasize expression over action), as the film gets progressively darker, more objects and motions become animated through computer generated imagery.

Specifically, everything that seems to emanate from the Baron and the Lily Carnation appear born out of a dark, grotesquely CGI spectacle, creating the impression of something unknown and otherworldly. This includes the flower itself, a titanic object of mystery that looks like a cross between the sandworms from Dune and a modernist sculpture. Hosoda takes special care not to overcrowd the frame as well, allowing the negative space and hellish hues of black and red to reinforce the fear through physical emptiness. The Baron states, as he forms thousands of arrows from the Lily Carnation’s power, that each arrow represents a day that he’s lived in solitude since his crew members (or nakama) perished. As we watch those arrows form with disgust, like tentacles slowly formed of tangled eldritch string, the audience instantly feels the misery behind that solitude and why the Baron wants to inflict that wrath unto others.

'One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island' Influenced Some of the Anime’s Greatest Moments

Image via Toei Company

So what was the darkest moment of the One Piece franchise that the title of this article promised the film would hold? That comes after the Baron instigates the breaking up of the crew through their arguments and blame of one another for their latest adventure’s unfortunate turn. The Baron isolates the Straw Hats and picks them off one-by-one, feeding them all to the Lily Carnation, and forcing its captain Luffy (voice-acting icon Mayumi Tanaka) to watch them all slowly die as his rubber limbs are impaled onto a large stone several meters away. This is one of the first times the series has seen Luffy absolutely helpless in the face of his crew’s suffering, all of which was reinforced earlier to be a product of his own faults as a leader.

It’s not just the visual imagery that serves the emotion of this moment but the oppressive silence that runs throughout, as Luffy is left traumatized by the sight of his best friends’ slow and painful demise. This is a moment that would later be echoed in the canon Sabaody Archipelago Arc (about 500 episodes into the series), in which Luffy watches the voiceless Bartholomew Kuma teleport all of his best friends away from him with crushing despair in one of the most fatalistic segments of the Straw Hats’ grand adventure. That’s not all that the series would borrow from this film, as one of its most iconic punches (Luffy punching a Celestial Dragon in the same arc) plays out almost exactly as Luffy’s final blow to the Baron, dissolving on impact to crisp black-and-white animation that multiplies the emotional force of his attack tenfold.

Though it turns out that the Straw Hats were alive, coming back to reassure Luffy upon the Baron’s defeat, what matters at this moment isn’t the fact that they died, but the fact that Luffy was, for the first time, forced to digest the prospect of death. After several adventures, the Straw Hats always come out unscathed, ready to party like their near-death experiences never happened, but here, Luffy is forced to process the weight of his failures as a captain. It’s not a sigh of relief, but a warning for what’s to come, and while Netflix’s upcoming adaptation might not opt for the horror approach that Hosoda did, it’s a testament to the One Piece franchise how adaptable these characters really are to just about any genre you throw their way.