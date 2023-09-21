The Big Picture Netflix's One Piece adapts the anime and manga in an authentic and adjusted manner, with Shanks becoming significantly more involved, enhancing the series as a whole.

Shanks, a key character in One Piece, was previously underappreciated in the anime, but Netflix's live-action show gives him the spotlight he deserves.

The bond between Shanks and Luffy is explored in flashback sequences, painting a broader picture of Shanks as a character and adding a human element to the show. Netflix's portrayal of Shanks enhances the source material and leaves room for future exploration in Season 2.

Netflix's One Piece has approached the anime and manga from a perspective that translates its source material in an authentic, yet adjusted manner. When developing the manga and anime for the small screen, Netflix took some creative overhaul in deciding how characters, story arcs, and certain plot points were woven into the first season to the best of their ability. Shanks (Peter Gadiot) or the Red-Haired Shanks, has become significantly more involved in Netflix's One Piece, and his greater inclusion enhances the series as a whole. Getting to know Shanks through the show has given a greater sense of intimacy between One Piece and its viewers. Additionally, it deepens the significance of his relationship with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) while providing a generous amount of backstory and footing for a Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece.

The live-action approach to revisiting such a beloved anime called for Netflix to carefully consider how they wanted to retain the authenticity of the source material, while being able to introduce their own points of view on how it should unfold on screen. Netflix's One Piece was crafted in a way that doesn't require viewers to watch the anime first. Followers of the manga and anime may have noticed more nuanced changes that the streaming platform made in order to adjust the series to fit their vision, which was greatly expected. While Netflix did not take unnecessary creative liberty when adapting the saga to adhere to how they felt the show would best fare on the small screen, some changes stood out more than others. Shanks has been viewed as a greatly important character who was minimized in the animated series; the best change Netflix made to the live-action show was to finally spend some more time with him.

Who is Shanks in 'One Piece'?

Image via Funimation

Those who have seen the anime are a little more familiar with Shanks and how he plays a large role in One Piece's greater universe. One of the Four Emperors who ruled the World Government, Shanks established himself as the leader of the Red Hair Pirates after initially joining Gold Rogers' Roger Pirates in his infantile years. He served as an apprentice on the ship alongside the infamous Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) — another fan-favorite One Piece character who stirred up popularity once Netflix's adaptation aired. In the anime, Shanks' laid-back and leisurely personality was used to contrast Buggy's moody, opportunistic attitude. When he was younger, however, his behavior was strikingly similar to Luffy's, making their connection all the more meaningful. Shanks' easygoing attitude often shows him embracing the lighter side of life with his crew, frequently partying and encouraging those around him to partake in merriment when given the chance.

Unlike some other pirates that he may encounter, Shanks does not have any Devil Fruit powers. Instead, the Red-Haired Shanks can use Haki: an ability that was first introduced in the manga and was briefly teased in Netflix's One Piece. Shanks' possession of the Conqueror's Haki grants him one of the most powerful and rare in-universe Haki techniques, cutting him out to be one of the strongest pirates across the seas. Atop his capability to use the Conqueror's Haki, Shanks founded an impressive reputation for himself as a swordsman, and his skills posed a threat to any challenger that dared him to duel.

Including More of Shanks Was the Best Change Made to Netflix’s ‘One Piece’

Image via Netflix

The live-action adaptation shares greater detail regarding how Luffy was ultimately inspired by Shanks to pursue his own career as a pirate, and the show retells how Shanks sacrificed his own dexterity for the boy. Most significantly, it's Luffy's straw hat that was given to him by the Red-Haired Shanks that left an immeasurable impact on the self-destined King of the Pirates. This parting gift was a promise to Luffy that they were to someday cross paths again. Despite having a greater influence on those around him, Shanks is rarely seen in the anime. He's a key player in the animated series, and yet it took up until One Piece Film: Red for him to finally earn his dues as a character. Shanks' importance to One Piece altogether has felt underappreciated, as he's given little screen time in a series that's been fruitfully successful for over two decades. It's about time Shanks was granted time in the spotlight, but it didn't have to take this long. Gadiot's scruffy yet charming personification of the swashbuckler is a long overdue, much-welcomed enhancement of the source material.

Netflix's One Piece claims the responsibility of giving Shanks a greater sense of prominence outside the manga, and choosing to feature him more significantly elevates what the show achieves when it comes to analyzing its success. The choice to detail the bond between Shanks and Luffy through flashback sequences painted a broader picture of Shanks as a character and applied a more human element to the show. This decision targets an aspect of the anime that could have been improved to some degree, and supplements where the source material feels thin altogether. There's so much left to be desired when it comes to seeing Shanks in the anime that hasn't been explored yet. Netflix was able to take that opening and bridge the gap in a way that felt authentic, meaningful, and genuine to how they wanted to angle their interpretation of One Piece. In hindsight, the anime could have found other ways to incorporate him into its endless series while still staying true to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda's groundbreaking work.

Related: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2: Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Will Shanks Return in Netflix's 'One Piece' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

When it comes to the future of Gadiot's Shanks in the One Piece live-action adaptation, it's all but confirmed that there's more of his story to be told. Netflix confirmed that One Piece will return for season 2, which was a predictable call for the streaming service to make given how popular the first season became. Fortunately, the open-ended season finale means it's entirely possible that Shanks will continue to be written prominently in upcoming chapters of Netflix's Piece, especially considering his reunion with Dracule Mihawk (Steven John Ward). How Shanks and his crew will embark on future seabound adventures has yet to unfold, but there's hope that Netflix will continue to hold him close to the heart when the next chapter arrives.