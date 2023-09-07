With the long-awaited live-action adaption of the era-defining One Piece anime finally releasing on Netflix and garnering overall positive reviews, fans everywhere are looking back on the source material either in comparison or to look forward to what is to come for future seasons of the newborn series.

Dealing with a series with over 1,000 episodes (and countless movies) means that fans who want to go back and rewatch the best of the best will find nothing but quality as narrowing a series down by approximately 900+ episodes only leaves room for greatness.

10 "The Navy Headquarters Falls! Whitebeard's Unspeakable Wrath!"

Season 14, Episode 28

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Emotionally broken after witnessing his trusted comrade Ace be killed in front of him, Luffy breaks down and must be swept away by Jinbe for his safety. Meanwhile, Whitebeard unleashes his rage and serves a beating to both Akainu and the Marine HQ, which falls shortly afterward.

Whilst One Piece oftentimes is characterized as a light-hearted anime, fans can attest that the show has never been afraid to delve into graphic and emotional plots when necessary, meaning they didn't hold back with Ace's death. With Luffy being the visible fan favorite in the fanbase, many hearts broke as they watched Luffy be torn down by the loss of his friend.

9 "Oden Wouldn't Be Oden If It Wasn't Boiled!"

Season 20, Episode 83

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

In Episode 974, Oden is up for his execution via boiling pot of oil as the townspeople who spent their days mocking him rush to support him in his final moments, realizing their misdoings and hoping for his survival. Simultaneously, Oden also gets to have a final exchange with Kaido.

Being another one of the show's more emotional episodes, Oden gets a wonderful sendoff in his final episode of the series. Marvelously pushing through the pain and suffering, of the immense heat surrounding him, Oden's final moments of the series give him the recognition from the townspeople that he deserves as they finish his sentence before him as he is killed.

8 "Eliminated Friends - The Final Day of the Straw Hat Crew"

Season 11, Episode 24

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

When Kuma realizes he has the ability to fly people into the sky to faraway places, Luffy struggles to protect the rest of the Straw Hat pirates as Kuma makes them disappear. Luffy ultimately fails and is transported away as well, resulting in a crippling defeat for the Straw Hat pirates.

The episode is known for its emotionally crushing sequence of Luffy desperately attempting to save his crew, but continuously failing to do so. He wept as he fell to his knees, feeling like a failure, and many fans wept with him too. This crushing loss of the Straw Hats masterfully balanced its tone to deliver a wonderful episode.

7 "The Pain of My Crewmates Is My Pain! Zoro's Desperate Fight!"

Season 10, Episode 41

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Episode 377 brought the tension and stakes to an all-time high. With Luffy temporarily unable to fight, Zoro steps up to fight on his behalf. Amidst their battle, Kuma makes Zoro a deal to take all of Luffy's pain away with the catch being he has to implant it into Zoro. Although he could die from the sheer amount of pain, Zoro bravely accepts his offer.

It's no joke to call Zoro an absolute fan-favorite of the series so getting a whole episode dedicated to him was sure to please fans everywhere. What many fans weren't expecting was how much the episode would showcase how truly dedicated Zoro is to his friends' well-being. Zoro believed in Luffy so much, he was willing to die for him. If that isn't friendship, I'm not sure what is.

6 "Say You Want to Live! We Are Your Friends!"

Season 9, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

With Robin believing that one day soon there will come a time when her friends, the Straw Hats, will no longer be able to protect her and may betray her, all seems to be lost for the Straw Hat's affiliation with Robin. When told that taking in Robin would mean making the entire world their enemy, Luffy simply commands Sogeking to shoot down the World Government flag and declare war on them.

This episode really emphasizes how much of a family the Straw Hats truly are, which is one of the aspects most noted by fans. Audiences really get to see the depth of how much Luffy and his crew truly care for others, no matter the enemies it makes them.

5 "The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King"

Season 20, Episode 171

IMDb Score: 9.8/10

The battle between Zoro and King up to this episode had been intense and thrilling and prepared to reach its climax. Zoro, after discovering the secret to King's abilities, debuts King of Hell Three-Sword Style with the help of his newfound power. Zoro employs this new technique to overcome King and emerge victorious.

No anime would be complete without a character getting a power-buff in a time of need and episode 1062 is no exception. King of Hell Three-Sword Style wasn't the only thing that excited fans either, with the stellar animation quality making waves across the internet. The marvelous use of impact frames left audiences speechless.

4 "Straw Hat Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the King of the Pirates!"

Season 20, Episode 124

IMDb Score: 9.8/10

The time has come for Zoro, Law, Kid, Killer and Luffy to finally face Kaidou and Big Mom, with Luffy pulling out a Third Gear punch to knock Kaidou off his feet. Meanwhile, Yamato digs deeper into Oden's journal, eventually handing it off to Momonosuke and implying that the man detailed in the prophecy that would save the country from Kaidou is none other than Luffy.

The episode features some bone-chilling yet beautiful imagery, such as cutting from Luffy cheerfully saying goodbye to the Scabbards to their bodies lying on the ground after being beaten by Kaidou. Fans and critics praised this episode for its wonderful directing, and it's more than warranted.

3 "Ending the Matter! Whitebeard vs. The Blackbeard Pirates!"

Season 14, Episode 27

IMDb Score: 9.8/10

Whitebeard faces off against Blackbeard in hopes of avenging his sons in this action-packed episode. Whilst Whitebeard manages to lay a decent beat down on Blackbeard, he finds trouble with Blackbeard's ability to cancel out Devil Fruit powers. He eventually dies telling Blackbeard that the One Piece is real and the will of his sons will not perish.

Whitebeard vs. Blackbeard was an underdog story, to say the least. Not only did he have to face Blackbeard himself, but Teach and his crew firing their guns at him made things significantly more difficult and would eventually finish him off, with his final moments being written spectacularly and making his death one for the books.

2 "Looking for the Answer - Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield"

Season 14, Episode 25

IMDb Score: 9.8/10

As the episode title states, Ace meets his end after having his organs scorched beyond repair due to Admiral Akainu delivering a magma fist to his back. He proceeds to thank Luffy for loving him as he remembers his want to discover whether he deserved to be born and eventually die in his friend's arms.

Episode 483 spread tears across the world as it delivered what fans say is one of the most emotional episodes in the series to date. Watching Ace die believing he is good for nothing and still unsure whether he deserved to be born coupled with the multiple brilliant voice performances of Luffy's scream across all languages made this episode heartbreaking to many.

1 "The Pirate King is Born - Arriving at the Last Island!"

Season 20, Episode 77

IMDb Score: 9.8/10

Continuing his journey through Wano Country, Oden leaves his loved ones behind after Toki had fallen ill from all of their adventures. He sets sail with the Roger Pirates as they conquer the entire Grand Line, making Roger the first Pirate King in history.

The episode had fans everywhere in shambles, with many noting that the inclusion of the show's first-ever ending song, "Memories" was not only thematically on point, but enough to bring out a well of tears and emotions. Many fans on the r/OnePiece subreddit spoke about how the episode made them realize how close the story is to its eventual conclusion in a few years. Reddit user CowdingGreenHorn said, "I can't imagine how hard I'll cry when One Piece actually ends, no anime has ever made me feel so connected to the characters at such an intimate level."

