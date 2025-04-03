It's been six months since Funko Pop announced its limited One Piece collection, where a select few characters get immortalized in a bronze-like figure. This is part of the anime's celebration of its 25th anniversary, and now, two more have been added to this collection in this limited drop. As expected, it's the members of The Straw Hats.

Now listed on the Funko Pop website, the bronze Chopper and Sanji Pop! Plus figures are added to this limited collection. With an estimated shipping date of August 31, 2025, these two will join the likes of Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro in this unique drop. Like the previous figures, Sanji and Chopper are coated in a shiny bronze-like coating and stand on top of rocks with their names engraved. They have a listed price of $25 and will also come with a Pop! Protector. Pre-orders will end on April 16, 2025.

As of writing, the first half of the Straw Hats received this Funko Pop treatment. Back in January 2025, Funko added Nami and Usopp to this collection and ended their pre-orders on February 11, 2025. There are now four more spots left in this limited Bronze Pop! Plus collection and only time will tell showing us who's next.

