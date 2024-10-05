The One Piece anime turns 25 this year. In celebration of this milestone, Funko Pop has announced a limited edition collection, where a select few of the One Piece characters are immortalized in a bronze statue-like figure. But don't expect to get them all at once as only a handful of characters will drop on random dates. There are 10 in total to collect and Funko has released the first two in this limited drop.

During the first round of this One Piece Bronze statue drop are the Straw Hats' Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro. Both figures are covered in a shiny bronze-like coating and stand on top of rocks with their names engraved. Both figures, as well as the rest of this collection, will be sold for $25 each and will be available for a limited time. Once the pre-order date has passed, both Luffy and Zoro will be shipped on June 27, 2025. A long wait time, yes, but it's a limited release, so Funko is figuring out how many of these items will be produced.

Funko didn't drop any clues about who else would be included in the collection, let alone share a silhouette. The show has a plethora of characters to choose from, with some already having their own Pop Vinyl releases in the past, such as the other Straw Hat members and other pirates like Buggy and Shanks. The company also didn't announce when the next set of characters would be revealed, so fans will need to have their eyes peeled, especially if they want to complete the collection.

How 'One Piece' Became a Pop Culture Phenomenon

Close

Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece was first published in 1997 and is still ongoing to this day. In fact, it held the world record in 2015 and 2022 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author". It wasn't long until an anime adaptation was released, and it is currently in its 21st season.

Many fans agree that if one were to watch One Piece right now, it's going to take some time, as there are over 1000 episodes and a handful of films. This created a challenge for Netflix when it announced that it would bring the popular manga into live-action and brought on Oda as one of the executive producers. And their efforts paid off as season 1 of the live-action received a certified fresh critics score of 85 percent and an average audience score of 95 percent. Due to the show's success, a second season was greenlit and introduced a new batch of cast members as the Straw Hats embark towards the Grand Line.

The reason why One Piece still resonates with fans to this day is because of its rich storytelling. Oda has put so much effort into building the world of One Piece that each of its characters has excentric personalities and goals. Not to mention, the show continues to be entertaining for fans new and old.

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Meanwhile, Season 1 of the live-action adaptation is available on Netflix.

One Piece Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the greatest treasure ever, known as the "One Piece." Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Akemi Okamura , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Kazuki Yao , Chō Main Genre Action Seasons 20 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda Writers Junki Takegami , Shoji Yonemura , Hirohiko Uesaka Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Franchise(s) One Piece Directors Kônosuke Uda , Junji Shimizu , Munehisa Sakai Expand

Watch on Hulu