The Big Picture The first official One Piece Café in the United States is opening in Las Vegas on May 11.

The menu includes confections, Mighty Meats Pirates Platter, and Nami's Tangerine Slushy, among others.

The live-action Netflix series has been renewed for Season 2.

The ever-expanding One Piece franchise has continued to capture the hearts of various audiences from all over the globe. Since Eiichiro Oda shared his exceptional work with the world in the 1990s, his creation has grown beyond manga and has spawned an anime series with more than 1,000 episodes to date, a slew of One Piece features, video games, and the most recent live-action series of the same name on Netflix. Throughout the years, fans have joined the Straw Hat Pirates on their quest to find the legendary treasure. Now, fans from the United States are in for a treat with a first-ever official One Piece Café, set to open in Las Vegas on May 11.

The immersive 2,000-square-foot One Piece Café aims to celebrate the franchise and everything it represents. A partnership between Greatness LLC founder Andy Nguyen and Toei Animation (the studio behind Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Slam Dunk, and One Piece), the soon-to-open Las Vegas-based café will, of course, provide a culinary experience inspired by the beloved franchise's characters and their favorite cuisine. The menu will include a wide selection of confections and a Mighty Meats Pirates Platter, which is said to be in honor of Monkey D. Luffy's undying love of meat.

On the beverage side, the café also offers Nami’s all-time favorite, Tangerine Slushy, among others. In addition to the exciting chef-driven menu, One Piece Cafe will also feature exclusive merchandise. It will be located at 5600 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. This comes as exciting news as food has always been a part of the franchise, especially since Luffy has always had such a voracious appetite. You can check the whole menu through One Piece Cafe's official website.

What’s Next for the 'One Piece' Franchise?

Although One Piece has always been around since its inception, the franchise's creator (via the franchise's official social media account) has announced a three-week break for his health. According to Oda, his hiatus will give him enough time to figure out "what the One Piece actually is." This means there will be no One Piece manga releases until Oda returns, but he is expected to return sometime this month. Meanwhile, the live-action One Piece — which was a surprise hit on Netflix — is confirmed to be returning for a second season. The Season 2 renewal wasn't such a surprise, given how the Season 1 premiere managed to break streaming records. The series stars Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and more.

No release date has been set yet for Season 2, and it is not expected to arrive any sooner. In the meantime, you can take an early look at the One Piece Café menu above, and stream the live action series on Netflix.

One Piece (Live-Action)

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

