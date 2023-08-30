Get ready to set sail on a wild adventure because Netflix's live adaptation of the cherished One Piece manga is just about to drop anchor. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the One Piece series, which has been capturing hearts since 1997, is an absolute titan in the manga universe. With a hefty cargo of a long-running anime, 15 swashbuckling films, and a treasure trove of 40 video games, it's finally time to raise the Jolly Roger for its live-action debut, coming to the streaming platform on August 31st.

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his band of pirates known as the Straw Hat Pirates. As they traverse the vast and dangerous Grand Line, the crew encounters many obstacles that eventually strengthen the crew. With its intricate world-building, rich characters, and epic battles, One Piece continues to become a nostalgic fan favorite that still resonates with today’s generation.

Check out who’s playing in the Netflix live adaptation of One Piece.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Iñaki Godoy takes on the role of Monkey D. Luffy, a young and energetic pirate who dreams big of becoming the Pirate King. His main goal is to find the legendary "One Piece" treasure, which is said to grant incredible power and fame. Luffy is part of a crew called the Straw Hat Pirates, named after the unique straw hat he wears.

Luffy has an extraordinary power called the "Gomu Gomu no Mi," which he gained after eating a unique Devil Fruit as a kid. This power lets him stretch his body like rubber. But he's not just a strong and skilled pirate – Luffy is also an amazing friend, always there when you need him, and he really loves to eat! He's always optimistic, making him a pirate that everyone looks up to.

Godoy previously appeared in projects such as The Imperfects, Blue Demon, and Who Killed Sara? Playing Young Luffy is Colton Osorio, whose acting career extends to shows like Cha Cha Real Smooth and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Emily Rudd as Nami

Emily Rudd plays Nami, a fiercely independent thief turned crew member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Under Luffy’s leadership, Nami is the crew’s navigator and highly skilled in cartography. Her ability to chart courses and read the sea’s nuances is vital for the crew’s journey across the treacherous Grand Line.

Nami tends to guard herself against her emotions, making her the cool, calm, collected member of the ship. But as she spends more time with her fellow pirates, she learns how to forge meaningful relationships while contributing to the crew’s crazy adventures.

Rudd starred in the second and third installments of the Fear Street franchise and was in the music video for DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You.” Playing Young Nami is Lily Fisher, who appeared in Netflix’s Blonde.

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Mackenyu stars as Roronoa Zoro, the first member to join Luffy’s crew. A skilled swordsman and combat specialist, Zoro dreams of becoming the greeting swordsman in the world. With his signature combat style, “Santoryu,” a.k.a. “Three Sword Style,” Zoro shows his prowess in battles, ensuring no enemy dares to cross the line with him.

When he’s not wielding his sword, Zoro is pretty much a stoic guy. While he doesn’t get actively involved in his crew’s playful shenanigans, his unwavering loyalty to the Straw Hat Pirates is unrivaled.

With Japanese roots, Mackenyu is no stranger to One Piece. Prior to the live adaptation, the actor starred in a variety of projects, most notably the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise. Maximilian Lee Piazza plays Young Zoro, who previously appeared in Spirited and iCarly.

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Jacob Romero takes on the role of Usopp, but you might know him by his other name, “Sogeking.” Instead of swords, Usopp turns to the art of storytelling. Despite his tendency to exaggerate and fabricate his tall tales of pirate adventures, storytelling serves as a medium for Usopp to not just entertain his crew members but to heal himself as well.

When it comes to the battlefield, Usopp makes an exceptional sharpshooter. Equipped with his trusty slingshot, his killer accuracy gives me a strong edge amongst the crew. He dreams of becoming a “brave warrior of the sea” like his father, Yasopp, who is a member of the Red-Haired Pirates. Although his timidness and insecurities hinder him sometimes, his unwavering determination propels Usopp to be a more confident member.

You can see Romero in shows like Rap Sh!t and Grey’s Anatomy. Playing Young Usopp is Kevin Saula. Netflix’s One Piece marks Saula’s first professional acting credit.

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Taz Skylar plays Sanji, the talented cook of the Straw Hats Pirate ship. Formerly working at the restaurant Baratie under Chef Zeff, the ambitious chef dreams of discovering the All Blue. This legendary sea is said to contain fish from all over the world (and, of course, cook them into exquisite dishes).

Sanji’s chivalrous nature, especially his habit of treating women with the utmost respect, often leads him to humorous situations. But don’t let his charisma, culinary skills, and impeccable taste of fashion fool you. Specializing in a unique fighting style known as “Black Leg Style”,

Sanji isn’t afraid to bash out powerful and acrobatic kicks.

Skylar was previously in projects like The Lazarus Project and Boiling Point. Playing Young Sanji is Christian Convery, who’s starred in Sweet Tooth and Lucifer.

Morgan Davies as Koby

Morgan Davies stars as Koby, a character who started out as a cabin boy in the Marine organization. Powerless and timid in the beginning, the young boy dreams of becoming a Marine with the courage to stand up against injustice. His first encounter with Luffy inadvertently helps Koby gain the bravery to defy his oppressors, and slowly work his way up to becoming a Marine officer.

You can check out Davies in The Girlfriend Experience and Devil’s Playground.

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Aidan Scott plays Helmeppo, the privileged and arrogant son of Marine Captain, Morgan. Because of his father’s position, he is portrayed as a cowardly and entitled individual who has no qualms about misusing his authority. But things might just be for him upon meeting the Straw Hat Pirates.

Scott was featured in the second installment of the popular Netflix movie The Kissing Booth.

Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp

Vincent Regan takes on the role of Vice Admiral Garp, a no-nonsense man whose incredible strength and combat prowess have earned him quite the reputation in the Marines. Although he’s captured the infamous King of the Pirates, Gold Roper, he has a hard time dissuading Luffy from spending the rest of his life as a pirate.

Regan can be seen in notable movies like 300, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Craig Fairbrass as Zeff

Craig Fairbrass plays Zeff, the cook who runs Baratie, the floating restaurant at sea. But underneath his chef attire is a pirate whose brute strength and wisdom have left a significant impact on fellow pirates.

Fairbass has made appearances in EastEnders, Top of the Pops, and The Big Breakfast.

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Peter Gadiot stars as Shanks, a central figure who holds a special place in Luffy’s journey. A former member of Gol D. Ranger’s pirate crew, the Roger Pirates, he eventually led his own pirate crew, the Red-Haired Pirates. Known for his charismatic and laid-back personality, Shanks is a highly respected individual who knows how to command power.

Gadiot is in projects like Queen of the South and Yellowjackets.

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino takes on the role of Alvida. Vain and obsessed with beauty, Alvida is portrayed as selfish, cruel, and willing to exploit her crew members. It’s best that fellow pirates avoid crossing paths with her.

Paulino can be seen in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Me Time.

Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown

Jeff Ward stars as Buggy the Clown. One of Buggy's defining traits is his ability to consume the "Bara Bara no Mi," a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that grants him the power to split his body into separate pieces while remaining conscious and capable of controlling the separated parts.

Ward previously appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Brand New Cherry Flavor.

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

McKinley Belcher III plays Arlong, a fish-man, a humanoid fish species that resides in the sea. He is the captain of the Arlong Pirates, a crew of fish-men who rule over the island of Cocoyasi Village. Arlong is known for his oppressive rule and discrimination against humans, exploiting the villagers both economically and emotionally.

Belcher was in Marriage Story and Ozark.

Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Steven Ward makes an appearance as Dracule Mihawk, regarded as one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Mihawk is known for his exceptional swordsmanship skills and his mastery of the "Black Sword" style. He wields a colossal sword named "Yoru," which is one of the twelve Supreme Grade swords in the world of One Piece.

You can catch Ward in Catch Me a Killer and Queen Sono.

Langley Kirkwood as Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan

Langley Kirkwood appears as Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan, one of the early antagonists in One Piece. Captain Morgan is a corrupt Marine officer who abuses his power and instills fear in those who encounter him. His tyranny extends to his son, Helmeppo, who follows his father’s footsteps. Audiences can check out Kirkwood’s previous works, such as Collision and Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman.