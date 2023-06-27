During the Netflix fan event TUDUM last week, Collider had the opportunity to sit down with the main cast of the live-action adaptation of One Piece and talk a little bit about anime. As it turns out, Mackenyu (Knights of the Zodiac), Emily Rudd (Hunters), Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf), Taz Skylar (The Lazarus Project) and Luffy himself Iñaki Godoy are all into Japanese animation, and like to watch the most varied titles.

Rudd, who plays Nami in One Piece, stood out as the biggest anime fan of the bunch – after Mackenyu, of course, who grew up with anime in Japan. Rudd expressed her unconditional love for Made in Abyss, but she also had the basics down: She’s watched Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul. Coincidentally, this last one had a live-action adaptation whose cast featured Mackenyu.

Skylar went on to reveal he’s a massive fan of Trigun, and Mackenyu stated his favorite anime is one of the most popular and (kind of) long-running series of all time: Hunter x Hunter. Godoy only recently started to enjoy the anime world and, of course, he started with the one closest to his heart:

"Before doing 'One Piece,' I didn't really watch a lot of anime. After filming 'One Piece,' I did get into anime more. Honestly, 'One Piece' is my thing. I tried 'Chainsaw Man,' I think it's really cool, but it's a little too violent for me. […] I’m starting 'Demon Slayer' right now, I was watching that on the airplane, and I really, really loved the first episode. I thought it was so good. So, I think I'm gonna stick with 'Demon Slayer' and 'One Piece' for a while. I think it's gonna take me some time."

One Piece is Set to Premiere Among Sky-High Expectations From Fans

One Piece comes to Netflix with a high dose of anticipation. The live-action series is based on one of the most popular and long-running manga and anime series of all time, created by Japanese author Eiichiro Oda. The anime series has run for over 1,000 episodes and the manga is the widest and highest selling of all time.

Season 1 of One Piece will have eight episodes. The series was produced by Oda himself, which means he had a say on how production was handled. The series is adapted by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. Just like in the manga and anime, the live-action show will center around Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy) as he assembles a crew of pirates to find the most sought-after treasure in the world.

Netflix premieres Season 1 of One Piece on August 31. You can watch the trailer below: