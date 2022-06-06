For Geeked Week, Netflix unveiled some massive casting news for its live-action adaptation of the long-running anime and manga series One Piece. Six new faces are joining the Iñaki Godoy-led series, including Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala. Kirkwood is set to play Captain "Axe-Hand" Morgan, Loots will be Kaya, Maniatis plays Klahadore, Fairbrass will be Chef Zeff, Ward will be Nihalk, and Umeala rounds out the group as Nojiko. Along with announcing the newest members of this swashbuckling adventure, Netflix also revealed a new behind-the-scenes video of the always-energetic Godoy along with showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens as they showcase the absolutely massive sets being built for the show.

After a short introduction from the trio, the video gets into the process of constructing the most famous locales from the manga for the show. We get some looks at concept art for the series before jumping straight into the impressive builds, starting with the Baratie, the floating restaurant boat of Zeff and his crew of cooks. It's where Luffy and company recruit the chef of the Straw Hat pirates Sanji, and it's overall one of the more visually stunning and iconic ships from the series. While not all of the titanic ship is shown off in the video, there is a close-up of the bar in the fish mouth on the front of the ship, which will be a favorite spot of Zorro. The ship itself is also a favorite of the crew working to bring it to life.

The video also goes into the painstaking process of bringing certain important set pieces to life. For one, Arlong's map room took the crew several weeks to construct. Given how important it is to the story - it's where Arlong kept Nami trapped to make maps - the crew wanted to get every detail correct, even if it meant a long, drawn-out process just to get that single set ready. Aside from that, the general overview of the sets made for the series really emphasizes the massive scale of Netflix's ambitious adaptation.

One Piece has been a staple Shonen Jump series since 1997 hailing from legendary mangaka Eiichiro Oda. With over one thousand chapters and episodes of the anime, the series is one of the longest-running pieces of entertainment ever created with more still on the way. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with dreams of finding the legendary One Piece treasure and becoming King of the Pirates. Over the course of the manga, he brings together a formidable pirate crew, makes new friends, and battles fierce foes on the high seas while on his journey.

Kirkwood, Loots, Maniatis, Fairbrass, Ward, and Umeala join an already massive cast of Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Jeff Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Vincent Regan, and Peter Gadiot. Owens and Maeda both serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios and Oda.

Production on Netflix's One Piece adaptation began back in March, but the series currently has no release date. The streamer does have a page set up for it which you check out for more information. Check out the behind-the-scenes video below: