While it may not be the longest-running anime of all time, One Piece is undoubtedly one of the longest-running series, with over 1000 episodes and counting. It must be doing something right to remain relevant for over 25 years, with fans praising its creativity, worldbuilding, characters, plot, and emotion. However, fans experience the story through their eyes, and one of the most noticeable things about One Piece is its art style and goofy characters.

The distinct style of the anime has provided a plethora of bizarre character designs, some extraordinary and inventive, and some too weird. However, it is never dull, which is why this list will rank the ten best character designs in One Piece based on fan opinion, creativity, recognizability, memorability, and uniqueness. This anime has countless phenomenal character designs, but these ten stick out the most.