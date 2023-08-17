The Big Picture New character posters for Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece showcase the crew of the Going Merry as they embark on a monumental quest.

Zorro and Nami join Luffy on his journey, each with their own unique motivations - Zorro to become the best swordsman and Nami to chart the entire world.

The search for the ancient artifact, the titular One Piece, intensifies as it holds the power to make the one who possesses it leader of the sea. The young crew aboard the Going Merry won't back down, fueled by Luffy's unwavering optimism.

With just a couple of weeks to go until One Piece premieres on television, Netflix is starting to deliver their final assets before the debut of their highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular anime. New character posters have been released by the streaming platform, featuring the crew of the Going Merry as they prepare to head out into the ocean in the biggest quests of their life. Only one person can rule the pirates of the world, and Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) won't let anyone else take what he thinks is his destiny. The fight for an ancient artifact has begun.

Zorro (Mackenyu) and Nami (Emily Rudd) are also featured in the new images, as the lucky people who will try to help Luffy accomplish his goals. While it's nice for them to help out a friend, they each have their unique motives to join the adventurous protagonist on their ship. Zorro wishes to become the best swordsman on the planet, with a skill so impressive that no one else could even dare to challenge him. On the other hand, Nami will take a more scientific approach, and she will chart every place the crew visits on a map. She believes that if she works hard enough, she'll be able to chart the entire world.

The titular One Piece is rumored to be an ancient device capable of making whoever claims it the leader of the sea. Since it can instantly bring respect among the pirate community and an unknown amount of power, several people around the world are looking for it. Given the danger involved in such a struggle, it could be bewildering for such a young crew to stand right in the middle of the conflict, but the people aboard the Going Merry won't go down without a fight, and Luffy's optimism can be a very powerful tool during times of distress.

Image via Netflix

The Legacy of One Piece

While Netflix used a considerable budget to bring a new version of the story to life, the fandom surrounding One Piece was formed thanks to original manga, and the anime series that followed it. First published in Japan in 1997, Luffy's story received such a warm reception within its readers that it's still going strong to this day. Several volumes written by Eiichiro Oda are yet to be released, as the energetic protagonist of the story that began decades ago is still hungry for more. If the first season of Netflix's adaptation turns out to be successful, there's plenty of material to choose from as a base for upcoming installments.

You can check out the new character posters from One Piece below, before the show premieres on Netflix on August 31:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix