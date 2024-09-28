One Piece is an anime of great intrigue. It introduces many complex mysteries, fascinating characters, and a widespread plot that helps create one of the most unique worlds in anime. However, the biggest mystery of the series is the one mentioned right at the beginning: what is the One Piece, and who will find it? There is enough speculation about the elusive One Piece's nature, so the following will focus on the plethora of characters who have a chance at obtaining the title of King of the Pirates.

With One Piece in its final saga, the race for the One Piece has really dialed up, with most of the major players making their move. However, this list will only include information from the anime and currently active characters, so Kaido and Big Mom will not be present. Each character on this list must have a fighting chance, meaning the ranking is based on how close they are already and who has the overall potential to find it. Despite the anime telling fans that one particular character will be King of the Pirates, the legendary One Piece is far more up for grabs than anyone could imagine, creating the greatest race for the biggest mystery in anime.

10 Koby

First Appearance: Episode 1

Koby was introduced in the very first episode of One Piece, helping Luffy rescue Zoro and leave the island unscathed. Ever since then, Koby has worked hard to achieve his dream of becoming a Navy Admiral, even working with the strongest Vice Admiral in One Piece, Monkey D. Garp. Koby is a prominent character in the franchise despite not getting much screen time; however, that is slowly changing in this final saga of One Piece.

The prospect of Koby finding the One Piece will probably shock a lot of fans for many reasons; however, Koby has a surprisingly good chance of doing it. With Garp and some other Marines going rogue, Koby may join along, and with these marines having free rein, they may take a crack at finding the treasure themselves. However, the main reason Koby lands on this list is that it has great story potential for him to choose between Luffy's dream and stopping the great pirate age. Or Luffy may entrust the One Piece to Koby, signaling a new world since the One Piece is just a means to Luffy's dream.

9 Eustass Kid

First Appearance: Episode 392

Introduced as the strongest pirate in the worst generation during one of the best One Piece arcs, Sabaody Archipelago, Eustass Kid is one of the most infamous young pirates in One Piece. With the power to control metal and a hot-headed attitude, Kid got into trouble with many pirates, including Big Mom, Kaido, and Shanks. After helping the Strawhats take down Kaido and Big Mom, Kid cements his legacy as one of the fiercest pirates on the high seas.

As one of the few characters who has directly expressed his desire to find the elusive One Piece, Kid is a bit low on the list of prospective winners, considering he even had two of the four road poneglyphs. However, Shanks flipped his fate upside down after swiftly defeating him and taking his poneglyph copies. This put Kid back to square one, essentially eliminating him from the race. Fans aren't even sure if he is still alive, but while he likely isn't going to find the treasure, he probably isn't done yet.

8 Trafalgar D. Water Law

First Appearance: Episode 392

Introduced with Eustass Kid and the rest of the worst generation in Sabaody Archipelago, Trafalgar Law is one of the most significant characters in the series. Teaming up with Luffy, Law was essential to defeat Kaido, as he helped destroy SMILE production, topple Doflamingo's empire, and fight against the Beast Pirates. With his unique devil fruit, Law has some of the greatest fights in One Piece.

While Law's desire to find the One Piece wasn't as great as others, he was still part of the race. With two road poneglyphs, Law was halfway done his search, but unfortunately, Blackbeard got in his way. The two had an epic clash, and Law lost his crew, ship, and poneglyph copies. However, fans know that Law escaped with the help of Bepo, and as a member of the D clan, he will likely return and make a massive impact on the story, especially after some ominous hints from Wano about the character.

7 Monkey D. Dragon

First Appearance: Episode 52

The leader of the Revolutionary Army, son of Garp, and father of Luffy, Monkey D. Dragon is the most wanted character in One Piece because of his high threat to the World Government. Fans don't have much information about the character in the anime, especially since his introduction was very early on. However, with the Revolutionary Army declaring war on the World Government, Dragon's role in the story is bound to increase.

Dragon is shrouded in one of the biggest mysteries in One Piece, and as a mysterious character himself, he is the key to a lot of speculation. But with a vast amount of power, influence, and hate for the World Government, finding the One Piece could be the key to exposing them and winning the war. Monkey D. Dragon has everything at his disposal; all he needs is the desire to find it, and it may as well be his.

6 Imu

First Appearance: Episode 885