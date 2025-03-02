Characters are the essential foundation of a story that can make or break a series. Good characters can elevate a poorly written show, but bad characters can ruin a well-written series. This frequently happens in anime, but most of the time, it isn't enough to ruin a show. One Piece is one of the most popular anime and is known for its worldbuilding, expansive plot, and exciting characters. However, not all of them are beloved.

With an extensive roster of characters and plenty of goofy designs, One Piece is bound to have hateable characters, whether they are meant to be or not. While fans should focus on the good, sometimes a few bad apples ruin the bunch. This list will rank the most hated characters in One Piece based on fan opinion and aspects such as personality, design, how annoying they are, or what they have done. It will not include any manga information; it will be strictly anime.