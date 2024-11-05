One Piece has come a long way since its release in 1999, making it twenty-five years since Luffy and his Strawhat crew debuted. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions, going from pure fun times and laughter to raw, heartbreaking moments where viewers found themselves in tears. And with One Piece going on a six-month hiatus, it's time to look back on the characters before they became the greats they are today.

One Piece's character roster has been filled with diverse characters that have distinct personalities and abilities. Not everyone is a brave fighter like Luffy, but also, every character, in some shape or form, has proven to be an adequate fighter when the time calls for it. The series started off strong, with some of the most powerful characters being introduced early on. Here's to the strongest characters that started the series.

One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Akemi Okamura , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Kazuki Yao , Chō Main Genre Action Seasons 20 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda Writers Junki Takegami , Shoji Yonemura , Hirohiko Uesaka Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Franchise(s) One Piece Directors Kônosuke Uda , Junji Shimizu , Munehisa Sakai Expand

10 Nico Robin

Episode 67, "Deliver Princess Vivi! Luffy Pirates Depart"

Image via Crunchyroll

Nico Robin is the daughter of Nico Olvia, an esteemed archaelogist. Because her mother was gone for long periods of time, Robin often found comfort in research. Though she served as a secondary antagonist to the Strawhat crew, she joined them after the Alabasta Arc.

Nico Robin is particularly powerful because of the devil fruit she possesses: Hana Hana no Mi. This devil fruit allows Robin to duplicate parts of her body anywhere within her line of sight, which has proven to be extremely useful. With a single word, Robin is capable of snapping necks and spines when necessary, and she's able to help from afar in plenty of ways.

9 Eneru

Episode 167, "God Enel Appears!! Aubade to the Survivors"

Image via Toei Animation

Eneru is a God who took over the land of Skypiea with his followers. He is the main antagonist in the Skypiea Arc of One Piece, proving to be a challenging foe to the Strawhat crew.

Eneru is extremely powerful thanks to the devil fruit he consumes, which gave him lightning-related abilities. This has led himt to being invincible against many users due to his destructive nature. Because of Luffy's rubber skin, he was able to take on Eneru better than anyone else, and it was primarily thanks to his abilities that Eneru was able to be taken down when he did. Otherwise, his tyranny might have continued.

8 Monkey D. Luffy

Episode 1, "I'm Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the Pirate King!"

Image via Toei Animation

Monkey D. Luffy is the main protagonist of One Piece, with two goals in mind: Become the Pirate King and find the One Piece hidden by the infamous Gol D. Roger. He is the one who established his Strawhat pirates, serving as their captain, and picking them especially.

Luffy is incredibly powerful from the get-go. This is mostly thanks to his devil fruit, which allows him to stretch to unspeakable means. But so much of this power also comes from his determination to overcome any challenge that gets in his way. Luffy is empowering, he is goal-oriented, and he will become the Pirate King.

7 Roronoa Zoro

Episode 1, "I'm Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the Pirate King!"

Image via Toei Animation

Zoro is Luffy's second-in-command and a master swordsman. He joins Luffy at the beginning of the series, being the first pirate that Luffy recruits. And surprisingly, despite their differences, Zoro respects Luffy to a certain degree.

Zoro is one of the most powerful Strawhats. He may even be more powerful than Luffy, though that much is not entirely known. Still, this swordsman can wield three swords simultaneously, evoking the image of a demon god. Zoro is so powerful early on in the series that he is able to take all of Luffy's pain from Kuma. Despite this, Zoro was able to survive and withstand it all, making him a powerful foe and a respectable righthand.

6 Crocodile

Episode 76, "Critical Counterattack! Usopp's Quick Wit and Kaenboshi!"

Image via Adult Swim

Crocodile is the first powerful foe that Luffy faces in One Piece. He was the primary antagonist of One Piece during the Alabasta Arc, where he initially worked alongside the powerful and infamous Nico Robin.

Crocodile is memorable for being a high-stakes antagonist, one of the very first in One Piece. His intimidation and influence are spread through word-of-mouth, and before viewers even meet Crocodile, they are anxious for the Strawhats to finally meet him. Crocodile ate the Sand-Sand devil fruit, which allows his body to disperse into sand, making him invulnerable for the most part. It was only when Luffy outplayed his intelligence and strategy that he was able to win, but if it wasn't for that, there may have been no way for Luffy to defeat a former warlord.

5 Emporio Ivankov

Episode 438, "Paradise in Hell - Impel Down Level 5.5"

Image via Toei Animation

Ivankov, otherwise known as Iva, was a prisoner of Impel Down when Luffy broke in to save his brother Ace. After being healed by Iva and his comrades, Iva helps Luffy escape Impel Down and assists him at the Marineford ambush.

Iva is a fairly powerful ally in the fight to save Ace during Impel Down and Marineford. His strength is impressive, and his agility and speed have proven capable against formidable foes. Not to mention, Iva has the ability to restructure another's hormones, which could alter the battle in numerous ways.

4 Bartholomew Kuma

Episode 151, "The 100,000,000 Man! The World's Highest Authority and the Pirate Blackbeard"

Image via Toei Animation

Kuma is a former warlord and former member of the Revolutionary Army who amasses great power. Part cyborg, he was first introduced during the Thriller Bark Ark where he made Perona vanish.

Kuma's vanishing ability is an intriguing one, as all he has to do is touch an individual to send them someplace else in a protective bubble. It's an interesting power granted to him by the devil fruit he ate. Because of this, he proved to be a formidable foe during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, where he separated the Strawhat pirates from each other. This was one true moment where Luffy felt fear for his Strawhat crew.

3 Dracule Mihawk

Episode 23, "Protect Baratie! The Great Pirate: Zeff the Red Leg"

Image via Toei

Dracule Mihawk was one of the Seven Warlords. He has a known rivalry with pirate captain Shanks, and he is an obstacle of Zoro's, as Zoro wishes to one day become the world's strongest swordsman, a title which Mihawk currently has.

Mihawk is an incredibly talented swordsman, probably the best in the world, and for good reason. After all, Mihawk was once a warlord, and he surpasses that of Zoro in swordsmanship. There's a reason why Zoro so badly wants to surpass him.

2 Kizaru

Episode 398, "Admiral Kizaru Moves! The Sabaody Archipelago in Chaos"

Image via Toei Animation

Kizaru, otherwise known as Borsalino, is a Marine Admiral who took part in the Marineford showdown and Ace's execution. Due to his high ranking, he has authority over many, including fleets, and he is able to make Buster Calls.

Kizaru has immense physical power, which can be felt and seen in his heavy kicks. Not to mention, to add to his power is the Pika Pika no Mi, which allows him to use light as a primary power. So, because of this, he can move at the speed of light, making him ten times more dangerous, and he can use laser beams to kill or knock down opponents.

1 Whitebeard

Episode 95, "Ace and Luffy! Warm Memories and Brotherly Bonds

Image via Toei

Whitebeard, also known as Edward Newgate, is likely the strongest character in the beginning of One Piece. He is the captain of the Whitebeard Pirates. He was close with Gol D. Roger, and he is most familiar with the One Piece than any other character.

Immediately, the main cast of One Piece is aware of Whitebeard as the strongest man on the planet. That alone is proof enough that Whitebeard is the strongest character in the series before the time skip. At Marineford, Whitebeard proved to be incredibly strong, withstanding fatal blows and not being knocked down. Even in death, Whitebeard remained standing, and his devil fruit, which allowed him to generate quakes and shockwaves gave him the upper hand in Marineford.

KEEP READING: The 20 Strongest Devil Fruits in 'One Piece,' Ranked