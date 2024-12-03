One of anime’s longest-running stories is going to have a roadblock for fans. Crunchyroll recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) to announce that certain arcs of One Piece will be inaccessible without a membership. Created by Eiichirô Oda, the anime adapted from the manga started airing in 1999 and has not stopped since. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy, an ambitious pirate looking for the titular treasure. Crunchyroll assures fans that some episodes will still be available, but later arcs will require a Premium Membership to the streaming service.

“Starting soon, some One Piece arcs will require a Premium Membership. But the first 206 episodes (East Blue to Sky Island) will stay free, so new fans can still start Luffy’s journey at no cost," the post reads. Crunchyroll went on to announce when these updates would go into effect.

Water 7 to Fishman Island will be available until December 23. On January 20, Punk Hazard to Whole Cake Island, and the six corresponding specials will switch to premium. February 17 will be the last phase when Reverie, Wano Kuni to Egghead Island becomes premium only. This announcement is a major blow for fans who have been enjoying two decades plus of content. In response to Crunchyroll’s news, many made jokes about forming their own band of pirates in order to stream the series for free. Even so, it isn’t surprising that Crunchyroll would make this move. With so many years of a near-perfect anime and an English-language version, there are many ways to consume the series.

Fans Still Have the Netflix Series To Look Forward To

Despite this crushing news, there are still options for fans. While Crunchyroll was the most reliable way of viewing the series, many other streaming services can provide, at least in part. Netflix offers quite a few arcs for viewers, as well as a surprisingly well-received live-action series. Live-action adaptations of popular anime programs don’t typically impress fans. Significant series such as Death Note and Fullmetal Alchemist had some lackluster films to show for it. But as with any adaptation, appreciation for the material goes a long way.

The One Piece adaptation does not try to tone down the material or alter it to make it more realistic. Paying homage to the original source material is the entire point, making the Netflix series singular. The show continues to be available to viewers on Netflix, but Crunchyroll streamers will have to start looking for alternatives starting December 23.