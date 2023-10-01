Over the course of One Piece's run, aside from Haki, Devil Fruits serves as an incredible source of power. The true potency of these Devil Fruits became evident in the intense battle between the two Emperors of The Sea; Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido. This fierce battle pushed Luffy to his limits, stimulating him to experience Gear 5, which represents the awakening of Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit.

In One Piece, Awakening is the special state of a Devil Fruit that starts affecting its surroundings. Only select devil fruit users have managed to attain this state. Which is the most remarkable awakening of devil fruit?

9 Rob Lucci's Neko Neko no Mi

Rob Lucci, the most potent member of Cipher Pol 9, ate Neko Neko no Mi Model: Leopard, which is a Zoan-type devil fruit allowing him to transform into a hybrid form human-leopard. This changeover significantly intensifies his strength and pace, which was demonstrated in a fight against Luffy and Zoro.

On awakening the Neko Neko no Mi, Rob Lucci's body experiences a distinct type of physical modification, where his size enlarges, the body evolves a little slimmer, and the torso is coated with black flames. With a widened and slimmer physique, it is unpretending for him to be more powerful and quicker.

8 Kaku's Ushi Ushi no Mi

Kaku is a member of the government organization Cipher Pol 0 (CP0), and in the Enies Lobby Arc, viewers caught a glimpse of his hands on Ushi Ushi no Mi Model: Giraffe. This Zoan-type devil fruit has the ability to transform its utilizer into a Giraffe. The transformation is similar to Rob Lucci's.

Kaku managed to awaken Ushi Ushi no Mi, which greatly enhanced his physical strength, speed, and attacks like Rokoshiki and 4-sword-style. Using these techniques, he was able to completely overpower Zoro and almost defeated him.

7 Gild Tesoro's Goru Goru no Mi

Gild Tesoro is a non-cannon character and primary antagonist of One Piece: Gold movie. Tesoro retains the powers of Goru Goru no Mi devil fruit, which grants him the potency to control and manipulate Gold. For instance, he can alter the state of gold, turning it from solid to liquid. In addition, he can encase himself in a golden defensive armor, employ gold as a weapon, and even transform the people into a Gold Statue.

The awakened state of this devil fruit uses the gold on the ship as a surveillance system, allowing him to monitor both allies and enemies, as well as keep track of attack and defense statuses. However, there are limitations to Tesoro's powers, as he can only control the gold that already exists within his range and cannot generate new gold.

6 Donquixote Doflamingo's Ito Ito no Mi

The Ito Itno no Mi devil fruit was consumed by the formal Warlord of The Sea and ex-Celestial Dragon, Donquixote Doflamingo. Doflamingo, often regarded as the most formidable antagonist of the series, was the first character in One Piece to demonstrate the concept of awakening.

Originally, Ito Itno no Mi fruit endowed Doflamingo with the power to manipulate strings. However, after awakening the devil fruit, he gained the ability to transform nearby objects into strings, greatly enhancing his strength. Despite the versatility of String String devil fruit, it fell short of defeating Luffy's Gear 4.

5 Charlotte Katakuri's Mochi Mochi no Mi

Charlotte Katakuri is the strongest son of Big Mom, with more than 1 Billion Berry Bounty on his head. Katakuri's devil is called Mochi Mochi no Mi, which is a paramecia type of devil fruit granting him access to control and manipulate Mochi (rice dough).

The awakened state of this devil fruit transforms the nearby material into mochi, greatly enhancing the range of his formidable attacks. When Katakuri's extraordinary observation haki is added to this awakening, the results take unimaginable heights, where he almost becomes ungraspable.

4 Eustass Kid's Jiki Jiki no Mi

Eustass Kid, the Captain of Kid Pirates, is a notorious pirate and one of the strongest members of the Worst Generation. Eustass wields the powers of Jiki Jiki no Mi, a Paramecia-type of devil fruit that influences metals by concocting magnetic fields around himself.

The kid's devil fruit awakening was demonstrated in One Piece's Wano Country Arc, during his battle with Big Mom. In this state, his magnetic power is intensified further, allowing him to magnetize his opponents. In a similar fashion, he created magnetic fields around Big Mom and stuck her to a metal pole.

3 Trafalgar D. Law's Ope Ope no Mi

Trafalgar D. Law is one of the select characters who share the "will of D.". Law's Ope Ope no Mi devil fruit creates a dome-shaped area around him called Room. Inside this room, Law possesses the power to alter gravity, teleport objects, and even mend incurable diseases. This might be a reason for Blackbeard's pursuit of this fruit.

Similar to Kid, Law's awakening was delivered in Wano Arc, where he enveloped his sword in a room. This allowed his katana to penetrate through anything and once it penetrated the object, Law could release powerful internal shock waves, totally disrupting the internal working of the victim.

2 Douglas Bullet's Gasha Gasha no Mi

Douglas Bullet was once a member of Gold D. Roger's Crew, The Roger Pirates, who was eventually imprisoned in Impel Down. It was during Luffy's escape from Impel Down, that Douglas Bullet broke free. He is a non-cannon character who serves as the main antagonist of One Piece: Red movie.

Douglas Bullet's Gasha Gasha no Mi telekinetically disassembles and reassembles the objects within his range. By utilizing this power, Bullet was able to create large structures like submarines and even an enormous robot. This telekinetic ability soon advanced to an indecipherable level when he awakened his fruit, enabling him to restructure the entire island.

1 Monkey D. Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi

The main protagonist of One Piece consumed Gomu Gomu no Mi, which was known as a Paramecia-type devil fruit. But it is a recent development in the series, where it actually is a mystical Zoan-type devil fruit. According to the elders of the World Government, this devil fruit hadn't awakened for centuries, and based on their reactions, it is clear that the fruit hides some dark secrets.

Just after the awakening of Luffy's devil fruit while confronting Kaido, he underwent a complete makeover. This awakening, Gear 5, not only affected the surrounding area but also granted Luffy the flexibility to manipulate his body shape. That's why Luffy was able to hit Bajrang Gun at The Formal Emperor of The Sea - Kaido.

