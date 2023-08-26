The Big Picture One of the directors of the live-action One Piece series, Emma Sullivan, has proven her ability to handle action and fantasy with her filmography in shows like Doctor Who.

Sullivan's personal consultant for the show is her son, who introduced her to the massive popularity of One Piece and its fanbase.

If the live-action series is done right, it has the potential to succeed based on the longstanding success of the manga and anime, as well as the involvement of franchise creator Eiichiro Oda.

When it comes to adapting such an important piece of pop culture as One Piece, how do you find the correct directors to bring it to life? It’s safe to say that many directors wanted to attach their names to one of the most popular manga and anime series ever created, but Netflix narrowed it down to four. One of them was Emma Sullivan, who sat down with Collider's Arezou Amin to talk a little about how she ended up as a Straw Hats crew helmer.

In an interview, Sullivan revealed that her filmography spoke for itself: The director had already shown what she was capable of doing with other action and fantasy series like equally long-running Doctor Who. On top of that, Sullivan quickly realized that she’d have a personal consultant that she would be able to ask questions night or day: Her son.

"I guess I was in the running for it because I had done 'Doctor Who' and 'The Watch,' so I had done IP that’s fantasy before, but also, I had worked in Cape Town with a film in Africa, as well, which is where we shot it. So that brought me to it. I was new to it when they started asking me about this show, I wasn’t familiar with it. But I found out through my son, and I said, 'Oh, there’s a show about a rubber pirate…' and he was like, 'One Piece?' And that’s when I realized how big 'One Piece' was. So that’s when I thought, 'Oh, I’ve got to be really careful here.'"

Image via Netflix

One Piece Fans Want The Live-Action Series to Succeed

Sullivan is right. Along with the other directors and screenwriters, the director had the mission to bring to life one of the most popular and long-running manga and anime series, whose fanbase only grows with each year. So to say that every episode of the live-action series will be put under a microscope is an understatement. On the flip side, if the live-action version of One Piece is done right, the team will have a huge fanbase on its side that will support and root for them at every turn.

One Piece’s potential for success has already been shown through the manga chapters and anime episodes that have been rolling out for more than 20 years. On top of that, franchise creator Eiichiro Oda also took part as producer on the Netflix series, so the series already has that going for it. Now fans just have to kick back and wait a few more days to check out how it all turned out.

Netflix premieres the eight episodes from Season 1 of One Piece on August 31. You can watch the trailer below: