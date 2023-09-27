The Big Picture Toei Animation is preparing special content for NYCC, including announcements related to Dragon Ball, Digimon, and One Piece.

Dragon Ball fans can expect a special panel with an announcement from the franchise's executive producer, hosted by English voice actors Monica Rial and Ian Sinclair.

Digimon lovers can look forward to a Q&A panel focused on Digimon 02 and the premiere of the new movie, as well as a pop-up shop and other interactive experiences for all anime fans.

NYCC fans need hardly any additional motives to attend the highly anticipated event, but anime fans will be happy to know that Toei Animation has prepared some special content for them this year. The distribution company will hone in on three of its most popular titles — Digimon, Dragon Ball, and One Piece — in order to bring exciting news to otakus everywhere.

The Toei Animation activation kicks off with crowd-pleasing Dragon Ball on a special panel which is gearing up to make a special announcement related to the franchise, and which will be revealed by Dragon Ball Japanese executive producer Akio Iyoku. The panel will be hosted by English dub voice actor Monica Rial (the voice of Bulma) and will also feature Ian Sinclair (voice of Whis). The trio is set to unveil at a teaser whose content will be kept under wraps until it is revealed to the NYCC attendees. The panel will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12 on the Javits Center Empire Stage.

Die-hard Digimon fans will be glad to know that Toei Animation will celebrate the first two seasons of the anime, with a focus on Digimon 02. The new movie, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, is set to premiere this fall. In order to tease it, the "Digimon: Past & Future" Q&A panel will be hosted by Justin Rojas and will feature Japanese guest Hiromi Seki, producer of the two original Digimon series. The panel begins at 1:45 p.m. ET on Friday, October 13 in Javits Center Room 409.

'One Piece' Villains Take Center Stage

For the third day of the event, Toei Animation will gather the English dub voice actors of One Piece to present the "One Piece Villains Panel," in which the most iconic villains from the long-running anime series will be celebrated. They will also debut the English dub of One Piece’s 1,015th episode, and a major franchise announcement is also slated to be unveiled in October. The panel will be held on the Javits Center Main Stage at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 14.

Aside from that, all anime fans will be able to enjoy multi-booth experiences including a pop-up shop, life-sized statues, a GIF photo booth, murals, and a Digimon card game demo play. Toei Animation will also unveil two giant character inflatables: They’ll make the worldwide debut of a new Son Goku balloon and Americans will witness the first-ever display of the Monkey D. Luffy Gear Five balloon outside of Japan.

In case you missed it, the live-action adaptation of One Piece was recently renewed by Netflix for Season 2, which only made fans more excited about the franchise. The episodes are overseen and produced by franchise creator Eiichiro Oda, which certainly explains why so many decisions that the series made were welcomed with open arms by long-time fans.

This year’s NYCC takes place from October 12 to 15 in New York City, stay tuned at Collider for fresh news from the event.