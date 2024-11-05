It's a pretty good time to be a fan of One Piece or Dragon Ball, and even better if you are a fan of both. As Netflix continues to release One Piece episodes to its catalog in batches, the streamer has finally reached the famed Episode 590, which is a crossover between the two mega-famous anime series and the lesser known (but still popular) Toriko. The special episode became available this week.

In the episode, titled "History's Strongest Collaboration vs. Glutton of the Sea", Luffy enters a food contest in order to win the Carat meat, which in theory is the tastiest meat in the world. However, Luffy gets surprised when he meets super-powerful contestants Son Goku and Toriko. The competition quickly derails when a massive water monster called Akami pops in and decides to attack everyone. Other fan-favorite characters featured in the episode include Vegeta, Son Gohan, Piccolo and Majin Boo.

Is This The First 'Dragon Ball' and 'One Piece' Crossover?

Even though Dragon Ball and One Piece had already done a crossover in a one-shot manga, this is the first time that Son Goku and his friends inhabited the One Piece universe in anime. For Toriko, however, it was already the third crossover: the blue-haired fighter had already met Luffy in episodes 492 ("The Strongest Tag-Team! Luffy and Toriko's Hard Struggle!") and 542 ("Team Formation! Save Chopper"). The episode was written by Isao Murayama (Saint Seiya: Omega) and directed by Yutaka Nakashima, a long-time collaborator of One Piece.

Episode 590 is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs, as well as in the original Japanese with subtitles. Even though the episode originally aired in Japan in 2013, it took a while for streamers to be able to release it in the Americas because of licensing rights with Toriko. Back when it aired on Adult Swim, the network just flat-out skipped the episode and only aired it for the first time with the English dub in 2023.

Seeing Son Goku might flare up nostalgia for anime fans, but it's the perfect time to go back to the Akira Toriyama world because a new series called Dragon Ball DAIMA has just premiered and is already topping the viewing charts at Netflix, Crunchyroll and Max. The story centers around a curse thrown in Son Goku and his friends that transforms all of them in kids. It is the last project that had Toriyama's direct involvement before his untimely death.

You can stream One Piece and Dragon Ball DAIMA on Netflix.

