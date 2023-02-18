One of the biggest anime crossover episode is finally getting a dubbed air date! The special episode which brought together Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Toriko has been translated in English and will air on Adult Swim's Toonami on March 4, 2023.

The special originally aired in Japan in 2013. A decade later, it is finally receiving an English dubbed release in North America. The episode soon to air on Toonami will be titled "Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special." Toei Animation announced the thrilling news that the episode will finally have its dubbed release date this March.

Three leading anime were brought together in One Piece season 16, episode 590, "History's Strongest Collaboration vs. Glutton of the Sea" finally seeing some of the world's most beloved characters meet. Two of the strongest and noble fighters, Luffy and Goku, were brought together in a fun and exciting episode.

Image via Toei

The crossover chose wisely to combine the two goofballs of Luffy and Goku with astonishing gourmet hunter Toriko. All three protagonists enter the IGO tournament in order to win the world's best-tasting meat. The contest ultimately ends in a tie of all three strong and relentless characters. As a tiebreaker the three decide to fight. Ultimately all three groups share a feast together. Of course, the creators were sure to include the voracious eating characters share a meal together.

The episode also features beloved characters, Vegeta, Piccolo, Zorro, Komatsu, Gohan, Usopp and Mr.Satan. The stubborn bunch of the group also decide to show off their powers and compete in a friendly battle as their leaders compete in the tournament.

There have been many changes with over a decade since the episode first aired. Toriko concluded in 2014 with nearly 150 episodes under its belt. The Dragon Ball franchise continues to grow with more series and movies including the latest movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. One Piece continues to air and stream on various platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll. The series announced it is currently in its final saga.

Though fans can continue to enjoy from One Piece as Netflix is set to release a live-action series later this year. The series consists of 10 episodes for Season 1 and is executive produced by the manga's creator Eichiro Oda alongside Matt Owens, Steve Maeda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Mark your calendars for the special crossover dubbed episode airing on Adult Swim's Toonami on March 4, 2023. In the meantime, check out a sneak peek of Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation: