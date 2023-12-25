We have hit that last stretch with the Wano Arc of One Piece; for those catching up to One Piece and it is almost to Wano, you are in for the best treat. You will see fantastic work from Takashi Kojima (ep.1015), who worked on Your Lie in April, and Devilman: Crybaby—Vincent Chansard (ep.1062), who also worked on Castlevania and One Piece Film Red. Naotoshi Shida (ep. 1064) has worked on Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Death Note. The point is, as soon as we got to Wano, the art direction changed for the better, and not just that, the workers at Toei Animation have had more creative freedom, and you can tell from the work that it has been coming out consistently.

Now, One Piece: Egghead Island looks like it will follow that same direction. The art direction will be different from Wano, as it should be. One of many things One Piece does perfectly with its series is differentiating the other places we visit, whether from the story perspective, where the people feel differently from its culture and people's habits, or from an art perspective, where things change stylistically from their character designs, like clothing and even body ever so slightly. Many fans of One Piece can make a clear argument why Egghead is the better arc, so that is something to be excited about if you are an anime only.

Who's In the 'One Piece: Egghead Island Arc' Cast and Crew?

Here are the new characters that will be added to the Egghead Island Arc:

Dr. Vegapunk voiced by Yohei Tadano

voiced by Yohei Tadano Shaka voiced by Shuhei Sakaguchi

voiced by Shuhei Sakaguchi Lilith voiced by Aya Hirano

voiced by Aya Hirano Edison voiced by Ryoko Shiraishi,

voiced by Ryoko Shiraishi, Pythagoras voiced by Tokuyoshi Kawashima

voiced by Tokuyoshi Kawashima Atlas voiced by Kaede Hondo,

voiced by Kaede Hondo, York voiced by Mutsumi Tamura

Not only that, One Piece's official Twitter page (@Eiichiro_Staff) announced who will be working on the opening and ending for this new arc. In this case, it is a duo with both the opening and the ending. Seiko Fujibayashi will be working on the lyrics, and Kohei Tanaka will be the composer for the opening. As for the en Maki Otsuki, they will be working on the songs, and Maon Kuge and Mayumi Kaneko are the composers.

The Opening: Hiroshi Kitadani "Ah!"

The Ending: Maki Otsuki's "Dear Sunrise"

What Is 'One Piece: Egghead Island Arc' About?

After the events of the battle between Big Mom and Kaido and a huge banquette and learning that Luffy is a part of the Four Emperors, along with Shanks, Buggy, and Marshall D. Teach the Straw Hats leave Wano and end up on a mysterious island known as Egghead, where Dr. Vegapunk lives. For context, Dr. Vegapunk is this genius scientist the government has used for a long time. He had created multiple clones of Kuma. Kuma had a massive impact on the Straw Hats throughout One Piece's first Time during the Thriller Bark Arc and the second time during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. Dr. Vegapunk also has a history with Vinsmoke Judge (Sanji's Father) on genetic manipulation.

One Piece: Egghead Island arc is the most critical arc in all of One Piece. We will get questions answered, like what is happening with Sabo, getting closer to what the Devil Fruits are, Bartholomew Kuma's and Jewelry Bonney's past, and who caused the God Valley incident. We get a lot of information within this arc that you might have to rewatch to understand fully what is happening.

Watch the 'One Piece: Egghead Island Arc' Trailer

We don't have just one, but we have two trailers for One Piece: Egghead Island Arc. The first trailer gives us our first look at the Straw Hats in their Egghead uniforms, as well as a first full look at Vegapunk 002 (also known as Lilith).

The second trailer gives an excellent retro look at what's to come during Egghead Island Arc. The Future Island PV is most definitely a fan favorite that will come out in 2023. It captures what's to come in this arc and has a nice setting all around.

When and Where Is 'One Piece: Egghead Island' Coming Out?

You will be able to watch Egghead Island on January 7, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

