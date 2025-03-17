In just about three weeks, One Piece will resume its celebrated Egghead Arc with new episodes. In order to celebrate the show's triumphant return, Crunchyroll released through IGN a subbed trailer for the brand-new episodes that are about to be unveiled to fans. It teases the very first mission that Monkey D. Luffy (voiced by Mayumi Tanaka in the original Japanese and by Colleen Clinkenbeard in the English dub ) and the Straw Hats will take on. The anime is set to return on April 6.

The trailer is led by Luffy, who re-introduces himself and reminds everyone that he is still on his never-ending mission of finding the legendary One Piece and becoming king of the pirates. Before that happens, however, Luffy and the Straw Hats have to figure out a way to help everyone in need in Egghead Island, and one of their tasks is saving former villain Dr. Vegapunk. The morally gray character immediately asked for help after he learned that his life was on the line. Does this mean that the character will have a redemption arc in the long run? We'll have to wait and see.

Fans who can't wait for the Egghead Arc to continue will have something to keep them at bay this week. Crunchyroll also announced that, starting on March 18, the streaming platform will drop a block of dubbed episodes (1109 to 1122) so that everyone can get hyped up with the return of The Final Arc. It's the excuse that many fans needed to give the latest arcs a rewatch. Crunchyroll will also release the One Piece Specials 14, 15 and 16 as early as tomorrow. The Specials bring the Fish-Man Island Saga to fans once again, but this time with the story condensed and with the art retouched. The specials aired during the five-month break that the anime series took starting in October 2024.

What Can 'One Piece' Fans Expect From Egghead Arc Part 2?

The trailer hinted at several elements that will be featured when the series returns. One of them is represented by the Five Elders, not happy at all that The 100-year Void was studied, and Jaygarcia Saturn taking it upon himself to terrorize Luffy's friends. There's also the return of Admiral Kizaru, who will represent a major setback in Luffy's plan to take Dr. Vegapunk out of Egghead Island. Last but not least, we will also see Luffy change into his Gear 5 form in order to deal with the massive threats that are shaping up for this arc.

Part 2 of The Egghead Arc is also the beginning of The Final Arc, which starts to take the story of One Piece to the end — according to series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. However, there's still a lot to happen, as the manga series is projected to end its decades-long run only in 2027 or 2028. This means that the anime series could extend as far as 2030, depending on the rhythm of production.

Crunchyroll starts rolling out new episodes of One Piece on April 6. You can check out the subbed trailer above.