The Big Picture Director Emma Sullivan, whose most recent work includes Netflix's One Piece, enjoys working on a diverse range of projects, unlike some directors who specialize in specific genres.

She finds it exhilarating to seamlessly transition from one project to another, even when the themes are completely different.

Sullivan approaches each project based on what is appropriate for the story, but she maintains a consistent approach to lighting and camera techniques.

Gangster movies, horror flicks, rom-coms - we all know directors who specialize in these categories. Some of the most legendary names in the industry have made their bread and butter sticking to what they know best. And, while that’s perfect for many, One Piece director Emma Sullivan says that she’s happy to maneuver between a broad spectrum of storytelling. During an interview with Collider’s Arezou Amin, Sullivan broke down what it’s like for her to seamlessly transition from one project into the next when their themes couldn’t be any more different.

Prior to working on Netflix’s upcoming adventure series, Sullivan was engulfed in the action-filled world of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+’s, Special Ops: Lioness. Where One Piece is a colorful story of treasure hunters in a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name, Lioness is a much heavier story of a U.S. Army task force. Based on a real-life group of female marines on a mission to prevent the next big terrorist attack, Lioness couldn’t be any more different than One Piece. And, for Sullivan, working on such opposite projects is exhilarating.

“I’m super lucky that I don’t get approached to do the same kind of show all the time,” she says, “I think some people get stuck in the horror genre, more docky genre, and I’ve been able to kind of flip and pivot, which has been really fun.” As to how she flips between gigs, Sullivan added, “I think every show is just different in terms of the story. It’s not necessarily that I look at it like I’m gonna go into it and do something just because I want to do something. I look at it as what’s appropriate for the story… but in terms of lighting and camera, I approach them all the same.”

Image via Netflix

Sullivan’s Next Projects

With One Piece sailing onto Netflix just around the corner on August 31, Sullivan is already busy with her next venture. “I’m working on a feature right now,” she reveals, “I'm in Budapest in Hungary - and it’s a fantastical very out-of-the-box kind of unusual story, and then the show I did before this was very real and natural.” Previously holding credits as a director on Doctor Who (2020), Call the Midwife (2018), and more, Sullivan said that when it came to One Piece, “I was super flattered that they gave me so much confidence to do that because I’ve never done anything like that before. It was super fun.”

Starring Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Taz Skylar, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Morgan Davies, One Piece docks on Netflix on August 31. Check out the trailer below.