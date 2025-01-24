Every anime fan loves a villain group. The idea of evil minds banding together for a dark plot is always interesting, with a mix of fascinating and diverse characters to love. The Akatsuki are the best example of this, forever making their mark as the best villain group in anime. However, One Piece has its fair share of villains and systems, such as the Warlords and, most importantly, The Four Emperors of the Sea. This title is awarded to the four most notorious and powerful pirate captains; having such influence, the Marines need clearance to interact or attack them. While the group aren't friends or enemies, the four of them make up one of the Three Great Powers.

The Four Emperors of the Sea are the most prominent characters in One Piece, and fans are dying to see more of their story and their long-awaited impact. However, power scaling is a constant debate in One Piece, and as the arguably four strongest characters, fans compare the Emperor's strength more than most. This list will rank every current and former member of the Four Emperors of the Sea by strength based on their known feats, hypothetical feats, and prowess of their respective abilities. This list also ranks the members based on their prime version.

7 Buggy The Clown

Bounty: $3,189,000,000

While Buggy The Clown is a beloved character, no one will argue about his position at the bottom of this list. Initially serving as a villain for one of the first One Piece arcs, fans didn't see much of Buggy until his reappearance in the prison Impel Down. Escaping with Luffy to Marineford, Buggy gained loyal followers after witnessing his accidental feats of strength. He quickly became a member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, forming a weapon-dealing organization. Buggy is currently the accidental captain of Cross Guild. This Marine hunting organization raised his notoriety and pushed him into the spotlight as one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

Despite his impressive bounty, massive following, and leading two of the strongest characters, with Dracule Mihawk and Crocodile, Buggy is undoubtedly the weakest member of the Emperors. He isn't just the lowest member of this group, but also at the bottom of the strongest Warlords in One Piece. Buggy constantly falls upwards, and no matter how weak he is, he's accidentally built up a repertoire of being assertive. Buggy may be reasonably strong, but is a coward who constantly loses to semi-powerful opponents. While his resolve to become the Pirate King is exciting, he is by far the weakest Emperor of the Sea.

6 Monkey D. Luffy

Bounty: $3,000,000,000