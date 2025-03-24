The journey of Monkey D. Luffy is set to continue with his strife with the World Government intensifying even further when One Piece returns from its hiatus on April 5. The anime's return will see it air the next part of its Egghead Arc. While the anime continues to thrive, the Netflix live-action adaptation also continues to perform, as the audiences eagerly await the premiere of its second season, which has already wrapped filming. The entirety of the One Piece franchise is built on the works of the manga's creator, Eiichiro Oda, and while there is still alot of One Piece to go, Oda has already figured out how it all ends.

Fans of the franchise will already know Oda to be meticulous with how he plans, and with One Piece in its final saga, it is not surprising that the creator has some strategies in place. The sensei himself has always wanted to draw the final saga, and now that it is here, there is only one way it can go. One Piece is an adventurous story that is fueled by freedom and friendship, lots of laughter and love. Oda believes this is the only way it ends for One Piece. Per Game Rant, Oda's comments on how the entire story ends reads:

"The reason I don't want to draw scenes where people die is because I want to draw a party after the battle. If someone dies, you can't have an enjoyable party. A party is my ideal form of friendship. I want to end with One Piece with a big party."

When all foes are finally subdued, and Luffy emerges as Pirate King, with food in plentiful abundance for all. It is most likely that the Straw Hats crew will split up, with each member going their own separate way. This makes for a bittersweet ending, but thankfully, Oda has promised that there won't be too many deaths. Oda had previously spoken on the Final Saga of One Piece, noting that Luffy and his crew will not be the one focus when the story ends. "I've already decided on the last panel and how the last chapter will be. In the final saga, I'll focus on not only Straw Hats but also on events happening in the whole world," Oda said previously.

