Perhaps One Piece is the only anime series that has been running for two decades long, and still captivates the keen attention of its recurring viewers. With a consistent delivery of over 1117 episodes (as of now), the fanbase has a superabundance of intriguing moments from its rugged characters. For instance, Zoro's 'Nothing Happened moment' in episode 670 showcases his extensive dedication towards making Luffy the king of the pirates or Brook's direct confrontation against the Emperor of the Sea, demonstrating fearlessness.

While most of the episodes have gathered quite the recognition they deserve, there still are a few left-out episodes that fans don't frequently talk about. One Piece generally doesn't furnish filler episodes, but there are a few episodes that run off route than the intended story. Including these fillers, some underrated gems deserve a lot more love than they get.

10 "Thank You, Merry"

Episode 312

When ruthless pirates decide to sail away into the wide sea, nothing means to them, not even their teammates. For instance, Blackbeard Pirates' sniper Van Augur dodged a stone attack from Bepo and lets it crash on Blackbeard and his friends. The same goes for Blackbeard, who has shown no mercy towards his own crew. But this case is different for Straw Hat Pirates. Even though every Straw Hat member was once a stranger to others, they seem to have built quite a bond and even dedicated themselves to sacrifice for others.

Straw Hats shares the same bond with their very first ship, The Going Merry. The Going Merry was a gift from Kaya, a young girl from Syrup Village, and the ship accompanied Luffy and his crew during the tough times in East Blue. It was truly something that this crew could call Home. While the crew spent countless days on the ship, they were compelled to leave it after it had irrecoverable damage. Luffy and crew are shown to have given it a farewell of hearts, which indeed furnished the One Piece fanbase with tears in their eyes.

9 "Disappearing Crew - The Final Day of the Straw Hat Crew"

Episode 405

During the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, Straw Hat Pirates are forced to clash with Admiral Kizaru and Sentamaru, who prove their supremacy over the three beasts of Straw Hats. If it wasn't for the intervention of The Dark King Silvers Rayleigh in this chaotic battle, the storyline would've developed a lot differently. Despite the efforts of Rayleigh, Bartholomew Kuma, the former Warlord of the Sea, stepped in and scattered the crew members to different locations. For instance, Luffy to Amazon Lily, Zoro to Kuraigana, Sanji to Elbaf, and others to distinct spots.

While witnessing the separation of the crew was indeed tough, the breakup set the stage for the crew members to build themselves and come back stronger. Undoubtedly, everyone accepted their uncertainty and decided to reunite the Sabaody Archipelago (after a time skip) with a power upgrade.

8 "I Want to See Them! Luffy's Tearful Scream"

Episode 505

It won't be an exaggeration to declare Dadan, the leader of the mountain bandits, as the mother of Sabo, Ace, and Luffy. While it appears Dadan disliked being the caretaker of the grandchildren of Monkey D. Garp, it ends up materializing that she cared for them the most. It appears that she had her own ways of taking care.

Other than Luffy and Garp, Dadan suffered the most after Ace's death. Her care can be demonstrated in Episode 505 when Dadan cries out loud, outragingly punches, and blames Garp for not intercepting the execution. This very moment shows the depth of her feelings for Ace and she even considers him as her son.

7 "The Beginning of the War! Ace and Whitebeard's Past"

Episode 461

In the realm of One Piece, almost every character has their own goal set. For instance, Luffy wants to be King of the Pirates and Sanji endures to find All Blue. The series believes that people with no strong desire might fall short and not last in the sea. While every rugged character desired to have fame, Whitebeard just wanted to have a family. When his formal crew members asked what he wanted, Whitebeard, looking at the sky, answered, "Family".

Unlike other pirates, Whitebeard had selfless motives to gather a crew, which he treated as his children, and even provoked war against the World Government at Marineford to save Ace. It is very interesting to witness the series display family as one of the ultimate treasures.

6 "The Power that Burns Even Fire - Akainu's Ruthless Pursuit"

Episode 482

Ace's death during the Marineford War is something that the fanbase doesn't want to talk about. And that's for a good reason. The beloved elder brother of Luffy, who took the hits from Akainu's Magu Magu no Mi to save his younger brother, could never be forgotten. Episode 482 is full of wretched and emotionally heavy scenes, like Luffy's desperate efforts to save Ace and Whitebeard's death.

Among these, Garp was hit most bitterly. Garp, even though being the most powerful, couldn't help his grandchildren and was forced to see them getting attacked by Navy officers. But, when Akainu drilled a hole through Ace's chest, Garp lost his calm and headed towards killing Akainu. It was the intervention of Sengoku who saved Akainu from Garp's rage.

5 “Hawk-Eyes Mihawk! Swordsman Zoro Falls into the Sea!”

Episode 24

Perhaps there's no other character cooler than Zoro, who aspires to become the greatest Swordsman in the world. One Piece fans might remember the scene when Zoro tells Luffy, "To become the King of the Pirates, you must gather a crew.", to which Luffy replies, "No, you are enough.". This shows the trust Luffy has in his first crewmate and also portrays the potency of Zoro. At this point in time, Zoro was quite famous among the pirates, known as the Pirate Hunter, and was considered the strongest, even on par with Luffy. However, such assumptions were altered with the very entrance of Mihawk Hawkeye.

In episode 24, Zoro clashes with the strongest Swordsman, Mihawk. Here, Mihawk effortlessly defeats Zoro with a deadly attack from his sword, Yoru. Even though Zoro was defeated, he endured the attack and promised Luffy to remain unbeaten. And interestingly, Zoro still stands by his words.

4 “Take Good Care of Him! A Letter from the Brother!"

Episode 503

A show is considered well-written and crafted when it triumphs in showcasing thrilling scenes, along with emotional plots. Eiichiro Oda's One Piece undoubtedly embeds both of these segments. Thrilling scenes like Luffy casually walking between the two Emperors of the Sea and emotional scenes like Sabo expressing his hard-written words via a letter.

Episode 503 shows the early life of Ace, Sabo, and Luffy, training hard, in the Goa Kingdom, to become strong pirates. However, these joyful moments turn into tears-shedding points when Sabo decides to seek freedom and leaves Ace and Luffy a letter. This letter mentions the deep bond Sabo shared with Ace and Luffy by expressing, "Our brotherhood is my treasure". Sabo also depicts Luffy as a weak crybaby who soon will rule the sea and asks Ace to take good care of their little brother.

3 “Brook’s Hard Struggle - The Difficult Path to Becoming a True Comrade?”

Episode 384

Brook, also known as The Soul King, joined the Straw Hat Pirates during Thriller Bar Arc as a musician in the crew. Brook comes from a very tragic background, where he was a member of the Rumbar Pirates and, unfortunately, the crew was infected by a mysterious illness, leading to every crew member's death. While Brook's Yomi Yomi no Mi devil fruit resurrects him from death, he still misses his formal crewmates and doubts his worth as a member of Straw Hats.

Even though Episode 384 hasn't garnered the fame it deserves, it displays Brook's thoughts and character development. This episode shows how a 50-year-isolated soul strives to be accepted. Brook believes that the crew isn't what one can offer physically, rather it's an emotional connection, a sense of mutual trust, and persistence in achieving a common goal.

2 "Say You Want to Live! We Are Friends!"

Episode 278

There's no doubt that the World Government is up to something, hiding very treacherous secrets from the annals of history. One Piece fans still have no idea about the enigma that this series holds. Robin, belonging to the island of Ohara, could be one of the few characters who knows most of the historical plots, making her the enemy of the Five Elders. This is the foremost reason to name her 'Demon Child' and try to execute her as soon as possible.

Episode 278 continues to explore the bleak life of Robin, full of misery and ignorance. This led her to believe that she was worth nothing by living. After Cipher Pol-9 (CP9) captures Robin and hands her over to the World Government to execute her, Luffy and his crew confront the Navy and ask Robin what she wants. Here, Robin admits she wants to live. On hearing those words, Straw Hats proceeds and saves her. This episode displays the true qualities of the friends, charged with emotional connections.

1 "The Manly Duel - Senor's Elegy of Love"

Episode 715

Senor Pink is the high-ranking officer of Donquixote Pirates, who exemplifies the perfect description of love, loss, and redemption. While non-One Piece viewers might laugh looking at his appearance, Senor Pink fought one of the most manly and intense battles in One Piece.

During the fight, flashbacks reveal the early life of Senor Pink who loved a girl, Russian, and their infant baby boy. The infant boy dies of an illness and Russian finds out that Senor Pink is a pirate. Russian, couldn't bear the shock and met with a horrific accident, leading to a brain injury. Now, Russian could only smile on seeing Senor Pink in baby clothes. Senor Pink continues to wear baby clothes, showcasing his undying love for Russian.

