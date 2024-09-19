Every anime fan knows that fights are the best part of any battle shōnen, and while that may not be true with One Piece, with its focus on worldbuilding and massive story, it still boasts some of the craziest fights in anime. The over-the-top fights feature massive scale and broken physics, giving themselves a unique appeal capable of driving mass appeal and, ultimately, a staple of anime.

Despite One Piece's strengths lying in its interconnected story, worldbuilding, and diverse characters, the anime uses its wacky characters and bizarre power system to deliver some of the most creative fights. The matchup possibilities are endless with so many characters, giving fans fights they never thought would happen. These ten fights, in particular, embody what makes a good action sequence, from choreography, creativity, animation, stakes, emotion, hype, entertainment value, and the impact on the story.

One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Akemi Okamura , Laurent Vernin , Tony Beck , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda

10 Monkey D. Garp vs. Kuzan

Episode 1115

Close

Taking place in the most recent arc, Egghead, this fight has the strongest marine in One Piece face off against his old pupil-turned-pirate. After losing to Akainu, Kuzan leaves the Marines and found a new purpose with Blackbeard. With the Blackbeard pirates capturing Koby, Garp sets sail with a couple of other marines to infiltrate Fullalead and rescue Koby, that is, until he encounters Kuzan, and their fight ensues.

While the fight probably isn't over and has only gone on for a single episode, that was plenty enough time to display some of the best animation in the series. Fans have seen the overwhelming strength Garp is known for, but this is the first time it feels like he has really let loose, using his destructive attack, Galaxy Punch. With the emotional weight of the master fighting the fallen apprentice to save his new apprentice, everything about this quick fight was perfect.

9 Franky vs. Senor Pink

Episodes 664-715

Image via Toei Animation

Dressrosa is known for being a long arc, helping it make One Piece one of the longest anime, but this just means there are more fights to fill into that massive episode count. With Franky on his way to destroy the Toy Factory, he encounters Senor Pink guarding it, and what ensues is the most manly fight in One Piece. Franky doesn't receive many fights, a treatment many strawhats have been getting lately, which means fans should appreciate them whenever they happen.

Like many fights in One Piece, this one was spread throughout multiple episodes, which dampened the hype but didn't spread it thin. Before this fight began, no one would have predicted it would be one of the best fights in the series, but by the end, it had everyone shedding manly tears. Senor Pink's backstory was shockingly touching and helped add depth to the fight, as each character bonded after every hardboiled attack.

8 Vinsmoke Sanji vs. Jabra

Episodes 297-298

Image via Toei Animation

In the Enies Lobby arc, Robin is voluntarily kidnapped by the World Government to avoid causing trouble for her new crew. However, she underestimates their stubbornness, as the strawhats declare war to save her. In order to free her, they need to find the key to unlock her shackles; the problem is every member of CP9 has one, which leads to Sanji taking on one of the strongest members of CP9, Jabra.

Sanji's fight with Queen may have featured bigger attacks and better animation, but the Jabra fight gave Sanji his first major power-up and had more stakes. Diable Jambe is one of his most iconic moments, with the sheer display of strength and epicness amounting to one of the best moments in the arc. The fight may have been short, but it had everything fans could want from a Sanji fight, including hype moments and a three-course meal of powerful kicks.

7 Portgas D. Ace vs. Blackbeard

Episode 325

Image via Toei Animation

When Blackbeard murdered Thatch, one of Whitebeard's top commanders, Ace vowed to get revenge and hastily chased him. After years of searching, he finally tracked him down, delivering the fight of the century. Meanwhile, Blackbeard had his own schemes, planning to capture Luffy to become a Warlord. However, Ace fell right into his lap, giving him an even better gift for the Navy.

It's rare for fans to get fights between two third-party characters. Usually, they get to see a strawhat fighting a main villain in the respective arc. But Ace vs. Blackbeard was built up for a while, so when fans finally got it, it did not disappoint. The fight didn't feature spectacular animation or choreography, but the scale and importance behind it made the fight so good. Seeing these two characters use their devil fruits to the fullest was a spectacle and changed the course of One Piece forever.

6 Monkey D. Luffy vs. Charlotte Katakuri

Episodes 850-871