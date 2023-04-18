Chronicling the story of Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Pirates in his quest to become the Pirate King, the anime series One Piece, based on a Japanese manga by Eiichiro Oda, has throughout the years enjoyed massive popularity, with fans still supporting its various spin-offs. The latest film in the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, had landed at the fourth spot on the list of highest-grossing anime features ever before Makoto Shinkai's Suzume took the spot, pushing the One Piece film down to fifth place. By all means, that was still a huge feat for the franchise, as the film still received favorable box office revenue. And now, One Piece Film: Red has been given a new lease on life through Blu-ray, set for release on July 11.

Crunchyroll has rolled out its list of July home releases, which includes Obey Me! Season 2 (July 4), One Piece Season 13 Voyage 1 (July 4), The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 (July 18) and The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm (July 18). Joining the list is the Blu-ray version of One Piece Film: Red, which costs $34.98. The release comes with a number of special features, including three special episodes, as well as the trailers for the animated film and a web preview.

Helmed by Code Geass director Goro Taniguchi, based on a script by Kuroiwa Tsuto, the animated feature broke box office records upon its release in November 2022. The movie became the fifth-highest-grossing anime movie of all time, the top seller for Toei Animation, and the most successful One Piece venture. The 15th One Piece movie follows Uta, a beloved singer who conceals her own identity, as she holds her first-ever live concert to share her "otherwordly" voice to the public as well as her true self.

What's Next for the Franchise?

Even though the One Piece franchise has been around for almost three decades, it seems like its appeal will not go away any time soon. With thousands of episodes and numerous films made, the franchise has continued to soar and has cemented its place in the anime genre. In fact, a live-action adaptation of the anime series will premiere sometime this year on Netflix, with Steve Maeda and Matt Owens serving as the showrunners. The cast includes Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, among others.

