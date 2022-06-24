Toel Animation Inc. and Crunchyroll have announced that they have reached an agreement for the theatrical distribution in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for One Piece Film: Red, the upcoming 15th feature film released for the beloved and long-running series. The release of the film in these regions is set to happen in Fall 2022 after its release date in Japan on August 6.

The upcoming film will focus on the mysterious character Shanks, the leader of the Red Hair Pirates and is also one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, and his estranged daughter, a singer named Uta. It was also confirmed that these international theatrical releases will include both subtitled and dubbed versions. “We’re excited to bring One Piece Film Red to theaters around the world this fall, which actually coincides with the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece franchise,” said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. “This new film from creator Eiichiro Oda will truly captivate fans in a thrilling new adventure with the Straws Hats that features the debut of Uta – a mysterious new character in the world of One Piece.” Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll’s Senior Vice President of Global Commerce also provided a statement with the announcement, saying, "One Piece has been a cornerstone on Crunchyroll, delighting fans around the world. We’re thrilled to bring audiences the next adventure in this global franchise, and the adventure with a new stand-alone story in theaters.”

In addition to this announcement, it was also reveled that One Piece Film Red will be featured in several special events hosted by Toei Animation Inc. at Anime Expo 2022 on July 1-4 in Los Angeles, California. These events include an exclusive one-night music event with two-time Grammy nominated artist Steve Aoki, appropriately named “One Piece Film Red presents Steve Aoki Live,” as well as “Toei Animation presents One Piece Film Red Panel” which features One Piece Producer Shinji Shimizu and, from the English dub, actors Brandon Potter who voices Shanks and Ian Sinclair, the voice ofBrook and will also feature ADR Director Anthony Bowling.

Series creator and mangaka Eiichiro Oda serves as an executive producer on the film. The screenplay for the upcoming film is written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film: Gold) and has Code Geass director Goro Taniguchi set to return in that role. The film marks Taniguchi's return to the One Piece series, having previously worked as the director of the 1998 OVA One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzack which predates the anime series that started in 1999. This makes him, according to Oda, the first person in the world to have ever animated Luffy.

One Piece Film: Red is set to release in Japan on August 6, 2022, with the release of the film in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand markets set to happen sometime in the Fall of 2022. You can read the official synopsis of the film down below.