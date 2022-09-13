After earning over $93 million at the box office since premiering in Japan this August, One Piece Film: Red is setting sail for international theaters. Toei Animation Inc. and Crunchyroll announced the worldwide theatrical release of the 15th film in long-running One Piece franchise. The movie is set to hit theaters in Australia and New Zealand on November 3 as well as in the United States and Canada on November 4, following its October 13 release in Austria and Germany.

Produced by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda alongside Toei Animation, One Piece Red is the highest grossing theatrical release in the popular franchise that has now become an ongoing global phenomenon. It is also based on the top-selling manga title of all time. Oda also serves as an executive producer for One Piece Film Red, which was directed by Goro Taniguchi (One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzack) and written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film: Gold). The synopsis for the highly-anticipated One Piece Film: Red explains that the film starts with a live concert announcing to the world the beloved and otherworldly singer Uta, renowned for keeping her identity concealed while performing. Pirates, the Navy and the Straw Hats gather to witness her sonorous performance when the singer is revealed to be Shanks’ daughter.

One Piece Film: Red gives fans the highly-awaited return of the popular character Shanks, the leader of the Red Hair Pirates and also one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, who last appeared in the manga three years ago. The last issue Shanks was seen in was Chapter 907, "The Empty Throne" back in June 2018 while his last appearance in the anime originally aired in June 2019, in Episode 887 "An Explosive Situation - Two Emperors Going After Luffy," which was adapted from that final chapter. The new movie delves deeper into the highly influential character, who most importantly gave Monkey D. Luffy his lucky Straw Hat that became the namesake for his crew, focusing on his relationship with his musically inclined daughter.

One Piece Film: Red will be presented in both subtitled and dubbed versions in theaters. Ahead of the film’s theatrical opening, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will host separate subtitled and dub premieres of One Piece Film: Red in Australia and the United States. A limited number of fans will be able to experience the subtitled premiere as part of Crunchyroll Expo Australia Friday, on September 16 while the North American premiere will take place on Thursday, October 6 to coincide with New York Comic Con.

The franchise began as a manga written by Oda in 1997, following Luffy and his crew on their globe-trotting quest to find the “One Piece,” which is the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. The anime adaptation, which started shortly after in 1999, surpassed the impressive milestone of its 1000th episode last year.

One Piece Movie Red will be released in Austria and Germany on October 13, Australia and New Zealand on November 3 and in the United States and Canada on November 4. Check out the official teaser trailer for the film below.