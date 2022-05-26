Collider's own Steve Weintraub is currently at the Licensing Expo 2022 in Las Vagas, the premier event that brings together some of the world's most influential entertainment, character, art, and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, and retailers taking place between May 24 and May 26. While there, he was able to catch a few photos of many different posters and marketing materials. Among the posters on display was an all-new promo poster for the upcoming One Piece Film: Red that is set to premiere in Japan on August 6.

The brand-new poster carries the vibrant and colorful look that fans of the anime have become familiar with. Series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy is shown front and center, with the other two important characters, Red-Haired Shanks and the all-new character Uta standing behind him. The colors of the background are split down the middle, with the water-like blue corresponding to Uta with a deep red color tied to Shanks.

One Piece Red will be the 15th feature film released for the long-running series. It was announced back in November 2021 in commemoration of the anime series of One Piece reaching the massive milestone of 1,000 episodes. The upcoming film is set to focus on Shanks, the pirate that gave Luffy his lucky straw hat, and his estranged daughter, a singer named Uta. The return of the fan-favorite character Shanks has been one that fans have been waiting to see for years now. The last issue of the manga that he was seen in was Chapter 907, "The Empty Throne" back in June of 2018, which was then adapted in Episode 887 "An Explosive Situation - Two Emperors Going After Luffy" which originally aired in June of 2019.

One Piece started life as a manga in 1997 by Eiichiro Oda, who will act as producer on the upcoming film. The long-running and iconic series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their globe-trotting quest to find the “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. Along with Oda as a producer, the director of the film will be Goro Taniguchi, who also directed the Code Geass series and was the director of the 1998 OVA One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzack which predates the anime itself and, according to Oda, makes him the first person in the world to have every animated Luffy.

One Piece Red is set to release in Japan on August 6, 2022, with the worldwide release date to be announced at a later date. You can check out the brand-new poster for the upcoming film down below:

