The movie from 2009 is finally getting a U.S. theatrical release.

Happy 1000th episode to the hit anime One Piece! Toei Animation and Fathom Events have joined together to celebrate the occasion with a special theatrical event, which will be held on November 7th and 9th. This event will showcase the tenth One Piece movie, titled One Piece Film: Strong World, in select theaters across the United States via Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network – the film’s first theatrical release in the U.S. The pre-show includes the premiere of One Piece: Mugiwara Chase featurette. It’s also worth mentioning that the two-night event includes two different formats of the movie: November 7 will show the English dubs and November 9 will show English subs.

One Piece Film: Strong World made its debut in 2009 by creator Eiichiro Oda. It follows the story of the Straw Hats who cross paths with deadly Golden Lion Shiki after they learn of trouble stirring on the East Blue. Shiki, a gravity-defying madman is in need of a navigator and sets his eyes on Nami. After scattering the Straw Hats and sending them to a floating island filled with genetically mutated monsters, Shiki tells Nami that if she doesn’t join his crew her friends will die.

RELATED: ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Netflix Adaptation Reveals Logo and First Episode’s Title

Masayuki Endo, president and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. made a statement regarding the 1000th episode celebration in the U.S.:

We are thrilled to bring ‘One Piece Film: Strong World’ for the first time ever to U.S. theaters in celebration of One Piece’s 1,000th series episode. One Piece fans across the United States can now experience this original film by creator Eiichiro Oda as it was meant to be – on the big screen!

Fathom Events CEO, Ray Nutt, also issued a comment about the collaboration:

The One Piece franchise has been such a staple within the anime community, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate 1000 episodes than bringing One Piece Film: Strong World to the big screen for the first time. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Toei Animation and to bring unique events to anime fans nationwide.

Tickets are now available for purchase through Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.

KEEP READING: 'Squid Game' Season 2: Netflix "Trying to Figure Out the Right Structure" to Make It Happen

Share Share Tweet Email

How Every James Bond Actor Defined an Era of 007 A look into how each actor left his mark on the secret agent.

Read Next