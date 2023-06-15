The time to set sail is drawing closer and closer, and fans of the Straw Hat pirates are waiting eagerly in anticipation for their first look at Netflix's live-action adaptation of long-running manga One Piece. While we have to wait a little longer for a look at Luffy and co., fans lucky enough to be at Netflix's TUDUM fan event in São Paolo, Brazil have the chance to get up close and personal with the Straw Hats' iconic ship, the Going Merry - and can even meet the captain.

Collider's Erick Massoto was on the scene and captured a few images of the photo op, which features a scaled-down — though no less impressive — model of the Going Merry, as well as a 3D model of the series logo. Most excitingly, however, is that fans lining up for the photo op can also have their photo taken with Monkey D. Luffy himself — or rather an actor in costume. Those hoping to catch site of series star Iñaki Godoy will have to tune in to the live-stream, where the actor will appear alongside castmates Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar.

Eiichiro Oda Approves

With a story as sprawling as One Piece being adapted into live-action, it's easy to wonder what the creator of the expansive universe thinks of it all. Fortunately for fans, series creator Eiichiro Oda not only approves of the new adaptation, but made sure to take a hands-on role with the project. On the occasion of Luffy's birthday, he released a message for fans assuring them of his involvement with the series, and teasing that the series will be "setting sail very soon."

Joining the principal cast in the series are Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross.

There is currently no release date for the live-action One Piece adaptation. You can check out more images of the installation below:

