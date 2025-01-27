Most of the Shōnen anime series revolves around a power system, which more often is a building block of the series. Power systems provide structure to the storyline and fights, allowing characters to undergo remarkable growth and creativity. For instance, Chakra in Naruto is a life vitality that is a combination of physical and spiritual energy. Similar to most anime series, One Piece also embeds a unique power system called Haki. Basically, Haki is a mysterious power, manifesting from an individual's willpower, which furnishes additional powers to one's attack.

At the commencement of One Piece, when the devil fruits were introduced, it was considered that the strongest devil fruit users would dominate the New World. However, the series' progression presented Haki, which proved its potency in altering the complete power structure. Over 1122 episodes (as of now), One Piece has familiarized several Haki users, but only a select of them are exceptionally skilled at it. While some characters can merely sense the presence of enemies and knock out weaker opponents, others can see several seconds into the future and even strike down admirals.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 One Piece Release Date October 20, 1999 Network Fuji TV Directors Hiroaki Miyamoto, Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Satoshi Itō, Munehisa Sakai, Katsumi Tokoro, Yutaka Nakajima, Yoshihiro Ueda, Kenichi Takeshita, Yoko Ikeda, Ryota Nakamura, Hiroyuki Kakudou, Takahiro Imamura, Toshihiro Maeya, Yûji Endô, Nozomu Shishido, Hidehiko Kadota, Sumio Watanabe, Harume Kosaka, Yasuhiro Tanabe, Yukihiko Nakao, Keisuke Onishi, Junichi Fujise, Hiroyuki Satou Writers Jin Tanaka, Akiko Inoue, Junki Takegami, Shinzo Fujita, Shouji Yonemura, Yoshiyuki Suga, Atsuhiro Tomioka, Hirohiko Uesaka, Michiru Shimada, Isao Murayama, Takuya Masumoto, Yoichi Takahashi, Momoka Toyoda Cast Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Ikue Otani, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Kazuki Yao, Hiroki Takahashi, Masami Kikuchi, Nobuyuki Hiyama, Yasuhiro Takato, Yumi Kakazu, Masaya Takatsuka, Ryo Hirohashi, Tetsu Inada, Yasuyuki Kase, Yuka Komatsu, Cocoro Kikuchi, Takuya Kirimoto, Mahito Ohba, Jiro Saito, Keiji Hirai, Takumu Miyazono, Shunsuke Kanie, Kensuke Shimizu, Kousuke Tanabe, Mitsuki Nakamura, Ryosuke Asano, Mari Yaguchi Franchise(s) One Piece Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda Creator Eiichiro Oda Main Genre Anime Seasons 21

10 Big Mom

First Appearance: Episode 571: "Sweets Lover! Emperor Big Mom"

Image via Toei Animation

Perhaps there are only a few other characters than Big Mom, who went on to accomplish outlandish feats. Big Mom was the strongest female character in One Piece, the captain of Big Mom Pirates, and the only female Yonko (Emperor of the Sea). Due to her tragic childhood as an unnaturally large and physically powerful girl and her outcasting at a very young age, Big Mom aspires to transform Totto Land into a harmonious place, where everyone can live together without any discrimination.

It was her wretched past attributed to Big Mom's complex and terrifying character development. With her 4.3 Billion Berry bounty, Big Mom is an incredible Haki user, well-versed in almost all forms. For instance, during the Whole Cake Island arc, Big Mom sensed Luffy and Sanji's presence, even before they made a move. Also, in her friendly clash against Kaido, Big Mom demonstrated her potency in using haki-coated weapons, particularly with Prometheus, Napoleon, and Zeus.

9 Kaidou

First Appearance: Episode 736: "Sending A Shock Wave - The Worst Generation Goes Into Action!"

Image via Toei Animation

Kaidou, the captain of the Beasts Pirates, was the former Emperor of the Sea, ruling Onigashima as a king. Kaidou began his career as a mere pirate until Edward Newgate or Whitebeard offered him to join the legendary pirate group of Rocks D. Xebec. Following the God Valley Incident, Garp reportedly fought with Roger to defeat the Rocks Pirates. After this downfall, Kaidou gathered his crew, formed Beasts Pirates, and secured a place among the Emperors of the Sea.

Kaidou's haki is considered to be quite potent, titling him as the World's Strongest Creature. Kaidou's Observation Haki enables him to sense the potential of his foe. To illustrate, Kaidou was quick to realize the potential of Zoro and Luffy, thereby understanding their power and dodging attacks that could injure him. As for his Armament and Conqueror's Haki, Kaidou would layer his weapon with advanced haki and release Thunder Bagua, respectively.

8 Charlotte Katakuri

First Appearance: Episode 825: "Liar - Luffy And Sanji"

Image via Toei Animation

The son of Big Mom, Charlotte Katakuri, serves as one of the Three Sweet Commanders of the Big Mom Pirates. Though Katakuri has demonstrated his capability to use all types of haki, he was exceptionally skilled at utilizing Observation Haki and Armament Haki.

Being the strongest among the Sweet Commanders, Katakuri has mastered the perfect use of his paramecia devil fruit fused with haki. For instance, using Observation Haki, Katakuri could see the incoming attacks and could create a space to let those attacks pass through his body. Observation Haki is Katakuri's most impressive ability, allowing him to glimpse the future for a few seconds. Similar to Luffy, Katakuri releases Mochi Thrusts with Haki, capable of dealing immense damage.

7 Monkey D. Luffy

First Appearance: Episode 1: "I'm Luffy! The Man Who Will Become The Pirate King!"

Image via Toei Animation

As of now (after-timeskip), the beloved protagonist of the series, Monkey D. Luffy is 19 years old and has merely started his journey as a pirate. Within 3 years, Luffy garnered over 3 billion Berry bounty and secured the highest position among pirates - The Emperor of the Sea. Though Luffy is the youngest character to be a Yonko, he has to deal with a long course of action before he is titled the King of Pirates.

During Luffy's training with Rayleigh for two years, his mastery over Haki improved tremendously, enabling him to keep up with Katakuri's Advanced Armament Haki and Observation Haki. Luffy's Conquerors Haki was potent enough to negate Douglas Bullet's haki in One Piece: Stampede. Intriguingly, Luffy knocked out 50,000 Fishmen using his Conqueror Haki.

6 Silvers Rayleigh

First Appearance: Episode 8: "Who Will Win? Showdown Between The True Powers Of The Devil Fruit!"

Image via Toei Animation

The Dark King Silvers Rayleigh's moments have always been iconic. Whether it's his introduction to Gol D. Roger with a stolen ship, knocking people at the auction house on Sabaody, or his entry to save Zoro and Straw Hats from Kizaru, instances invariably turn iconic. In his prime, Rayleigh served as one of the strongest characters in One Piece and functioned as the Right Handman of Roger Pirates.

Rayleigh's strength was demonstrated during the clash against the Whitebeard Pirates, where he stopped Marco's Phoenix form by just using his finger. Even though no longer in his prime, Rayleigh exhibited his resilience by dominating a Navy Admiral, Borsalino Kizaru. His excellent use of Haki ranks him among the most fearsome characters, even scaring Blackbeard, a Yonko.

5 Edward Newgate

First Appearance: Episode 151: "The 100,000,000 Man! The World's Highest Authority And The Pirate Blackbeard"

Image via Toei

Edward Newgate, famously known as Whitebeard, was considered the 'Strongest Man Alive', even during the reign of Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Whitebeard was among a few characters who were capable of getting One Piece treasure but never desired any materialistic gains. Even Whitebeard's crew was the most interesting one, where Whitebeard considered the crew members as his son. To save his family members, Newgate would go to any extent, even if it was about declaring war against the Navy.

Though the series never explicitly exemplifies Whitebeard's Haki in an active sense, the indirect references point to a fight against Roger. During this battle, the clash of two legendary Hakis was likely to split the skies and reshape the landscape of the battlefield. Despite being able to use all forms of Haki, Whitebeard's illness imposed severe restrictions.

4 Gol D. Roger

First Appearance: Episode 1: "I'm Luffy! The Man Who Will Become The Pirate King!"

Image via Toei

As of the current storyline of One Piece, Gol D. Roger is the only known character to locate the last island on Grand Line - Laugh Tale, and get the One Piece. In pirate history, Roger is the first holder of the title, the King of the Pirates. It is safe to assume that the last words of Roger were sufficient to inspire countless individuals, spurring their journey across the Grand Line.

You want my treasure? You can have it! I left everything I gathered together in one place. Now you'll just have to find it!

Roger wielded Ace, one of the 12 supreme swords in One Piece, and plated it with Advanced Armament Haki. The efforts were visible when Ace collided with Kozuki Oden's Enma. The aura released from Roger's Haki could accomplish feats like sky-splitting and fighting toe-on-toe against Whitebeard, without enduring any serious injuries.

3 Monkey D. Garp

First Appearance: Episode 68: "Try Hard, Koby! Diary Of Koby-Meppo's Marine Struggles"

Image via Toei Animation

One Piece viewers might remember the legendary entry of Luffy at Marineford, and Sengoku saying, "Garp! It's your damn family again." Monkey D. family is well-renowned for its strength and influence, and for a good reason. Monkey D. Dragon is the 'World's Most Dangerous Criminal', Luffy is a Yonko, and Garp is the 'Hero of the Marines'. Just like Luffy, Garp wanted Dragon to respect and believe in the Navy's mission to protect the world. However, both of the lineages decide to choose a different path, highlighting a fundamental disagreement with Garp's views.

Despite not having support from his offspring, Garp is still a prominent figure in the series, well-renowned for its strength and influence. His excellent Observation Haki enables him to sense invisible foes like Shiryu. Meanwhile, negating the impenetrable form of Marco (Phoenix) with a Haki-infused punch highlights Garp's immense physical strength. As for his Conquerors and Armament Haki, Garp's flawless blend formed Haki shockwaves that dealt heavy infrastructure damage to Hachinosu Island.

2 Red-Haired Shanks

First Appearance: Episode 4 "Luffy's Past! The Red-Haired Shanks Appears"

Image via Toei Animation

Even after a wide array of arcs and episodes, Shanks has kept his identity a sort of mystery. It is very rare for One Piece fans to witness Shanks on the battlefield, but when he does, the fight won't last longer. The very presence of Shanks in the Marineford was able to end the war. Even the Admirals and Vice Admirals of the Navy and the world's strongest swordsman, Dracule Mihawk, withdrew from the war.

The only clash that Shanks has ever engaged in is against Eustass Kid and his crew, which too ended quite quickly with Shanks' single attack - Divine Departure. The Divine Departure is a sword attack originally used by Gol D. Roger, that infuses a blade with the Conqueror's Haki. Also, Shanks' Armament Haki was potent enough to block Akainu's Magma Fist.

1 Joy Boy

First Appearance: Episode 548: "The Kingdom is Shaking - Instruction for Neptune's Execution"

Image via Toei Animation

While the very rugged characters like Monkey D. Dragon, Imu, or Rocks D. Xebec could make heavy use of Haki, the only reason to extract them from the list is that they haven't been displayed to be engaged in any conflict. So is Joy Boy, who lived 900 years ago at the start of the Void Century. However, Joy Boy had sealed his Supreme King Haki within a knot on a rope inside Emet. The eventual release of this Conqueror's Haki shows us the power level of Joy Boy.

When Emet releases the Haki to save Luffy and his crew, the Supreme King incapacitates the Marine officers, including the Vice Admirals. More interestingly, the striking seems to have an impact on the Five Elders, reverting them back into their human form.

KEEP READING: 10 Perfect Anime Series You Should Watch Immediately