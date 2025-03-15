Battle shōnen series are the most popular genre in anime, delivering non-stop action with epic fights and stunning animation. One of the most popular series in this regard is One Piece, a long-running anime about a boy looking to be the King of the pirates by finding the titular treasure. While powerscaling is always inconsistent, most anime use some sort of metric to gauge strength, and in One Piece, it is bounties.

While bounties correlate to danger/threat level and not strength, it is still a practical guide to see who is generally strong. The Navy posts bounties to warn the public about dangerous criminals and entice bounty hunters to defeat these notorious figures. However, no one is touching the strongest characters in the series with the highest bounties. This list will rank the ten highest confirmed bounties in the anime.