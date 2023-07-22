On July 22, 1997, Shonen Jump magazine began publishing the serialized One Piece, and since then the Manga — and eventually anime — has gone on to capture the hearts and minds of fans all over the world. Later this summer, Netflix will be bringing the world of Luffy and the Straw Hats to life in their live-action One Piece adaptation, and based on new images released in honor of One Piece Day, it is not one to miss.

The new images showcase the Straw Hat crew — Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — as well as the many villains they will face along their travels. It also gives audiences a better idea of what to expect — and indeed, much like the trailer also released today, suggests that the plot of the season will stick very closely to the East Blue arc of the Manga. We also get our first look at Shanks (Peter Gadiot) the pirate who gave Luffy his famous straw hat and inspired him to set out and become King of the Pirates.

As part of the festivities, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda also released another special message for fans, praising the new live-action production. He particularly called out the care and dedication the entire crew put into it, calling the cast and crew "One Piece superfans" while adding:

"There was so much that went into it–all of the efforts by the actors, the building of the world and the costumes, presenting things in a way that can only be done in live action, the dialogue–and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself"

The Baddies of the East Blue

Notably, the images also feature a close-up look at many of the baddies that the Straw Hats will encounter on their travels through the East Blue, including the sea beast Luffy encounters in his youth, the vain and terrifying Alvida (Ilia Isorelys Paulino), Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), who can't quite keep it together, and Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), a professional rival for Zoro. And then of course there's the fisman Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), ruler of Arlong Park, and leader of the fishman pirates, who proves to be a challenge for the strawhats.

One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31. Check out more new images and the message from Oda below:

