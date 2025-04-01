One Piece's upcoming spin-off, One Piece in Love (aka Koisuru One Piece), is set to come out today. To celebrate its release, more voice actors have been announced, many of whom appeared in huge anime titles like Oshi No Ko and Neon Genesis Evangelion. This spin-off series will be released on social media and will fill the broadcast gap before the main series returns.

According to Crunchyroll, the additional voice cast that are set to star in One Piece in Love are Akari Kito (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), Akira Ishida (Naruto), Megumi Han (Oshi No Ko), Takehito Koyasu (Neon Genesis Evangelion), and Mahito Ohba (One Piece). What's interesting about this latest voice cast is that Ohba played the narrator in the original One Piece show, yet he's cast to play the narrator once more in this spin-off.

One Piece in Love was announced during AnimeJapan 2025 and will air daily on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for five days. Other confirmed cast members in this show include Ryōsuke Kanemoto (Little Witch Academia), Ayane Sakura (Sakamoto Days), and Yūichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen). Meanwhile, Yū Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya will be directing the series, and Toei Animation will animate it.

What Is 'One Piece in Love' About?

Image via Toei Animation

One Piece in Love is a spin-off written by Daiki Ihara that was first published in June 2018 and currently has nine volumes. Unlike the original series, which tells a story about a world filled with pirates, this spin-off follows a group of friends who share their love for the One Piece franchise. The story is set in the regular world, and the characters share the same names as the straw-hat pirates.

The anime adaptation will only have five episodes, set to come out daily on Japanese social media in preparation for the release of One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 on April 6. The Egghead Arc began in January 2024 and became the main plot for the show's 21st season. It currently sits at 34 episodes, with the last aired on October 13, 2024, as the show announced its hiatus.

To entertain fans between this long gap, aside from the release of this One Piece spin-off, the show also released a re-edited version of the "Fish-Man Island Arc" and a special episode during the anime's 25th anniversary.

One Piece in Love will be released on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok from April 1 to April 5, 2025. Meanwhile, the main anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll, while the live-action adaptation is available on Netflix. Follow Collider for the latest updates.