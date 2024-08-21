The Big Picture Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik will star as Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk in Season 2 of One Piece live-action series.

The Drum Island arc introduces Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, and Chopper as the Straw Hats search for a doctor on the island.

One Piece Season 2 updates will be revealed in the upcoming days, with no news yet on Tony Tony Chopper's casting.

One Piece has announced who will star as the Drum Island doctor in Season 2 in the Netflix live-action series. While there was plenty of fan hype for Jamie Lee Curtis to star as one of the supporting allies of the Straw Hats, it seems that the production team has someone else in mind to play these eccentric medical professionals. This announcement is the first batch of casting news that will be revealed in the next few days, as per Eiichiro Oda's recent production update.

It was revealed that Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik will be playing Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk. Sagal is known for her role as Turanga Leela in Futurama and played Karen Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has also appeared in other programs, such as The Big Bang Theory, Pitch Perfect 2, and Lost, just to name a few. Meanwhile, Harelik is known for his role in Jurassic Park III as Ben Hildebrand and The Big Bang Theory as Dr. Eric Gablehauser. He has also appeared on The Morning Show, Seinfeld, and The Good Wife.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been any news about Tony Tony Chopper, who, in the manga, was also introduced during the Drum Island arc of the Arabasta Saga. But perhaps that will be unveiled in the coming days.

What Happens in the Drum Island Arc in ‘One Piece’?

The Drum Island arc occurred between episodes 78 to 91 and chapters and volumes 15-17 in the One Piece anime and manga. In this story, the Straw Hats search for a doctor and meet Chopper. Following the events of the Little Garden arc, Nami falls ill and as the pirates enter the island, it's revealed that there are not that many doctors left. This is when Luffy and Sanji meet Dr. Kureha and Chopper, who along with Dr. Hiriluk, agree to help their sick friend.

The live-action One Piece series stars Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Stay tuned for more updates this week about the upcoming second season.

Season 1 of the One Piece live-action series is now available to stream on Netflix. Meanwhile, Season 2 has yet to announce its release date.

